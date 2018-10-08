News

Ein 2018er Foto der Viking Metal-Band Amon Amarth.

Amon Amarth – Live-Clip zu „Twilight Of The Thunder God“ ist da

Ein 2018er Foto der Viking Metal-Band Amon Amarth.08.10.2018

 

Die schwedischen Viking Metal-Krieger AMON AMARTH haben einen Live-Clip ihres Songs „Twilight Of The Thunder God“ ins Netz gestellt. Selbiger kommt von ihrem anstehenden Package „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm“, das am 16. November in die Läden kommen soll.

 

 

 

 

Mit „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm“ begehen AMON AMARTH standesgemäß ihren 25. Geburtstag. Neben einer umfassenden Band-Dokumentation enthält die CD nebst Doppel-DVD auch Mitschnitte beider Live-Sets, die die Band auf dem „Summer Breeze Festival“ 2017 spielte.

 

Album VÖ: 16. November 2018

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
CD track listing [Main Stage Show: August 17, 2017]:

01. The Pursuit Of Vikings
02. As Loke Falls
03. First Kill
04. The Way Of Vikings
05. At Dawn’s First Light
06. Cry Of The Black Birds
07. Deceiver Of The Gods
08. Destroyer Of The Universe
09. Death In Fire
10. Father Of The Wolf
11. Runes To My Memory
12. War Of The Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians Of Asgaard
16. Twilight Of The Thunder God

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray Track-Listings:

– Documentary

T-Stage Show: August 16, 2017

01. Twilight Of The Thunder God
02. Free Will Sacrifice
03. With Oden On Our Side
04. The Last With Pagan Blood
05. For The Stabwounds In Our Backs
06. Thousand Years Of Oppression
07. Gods Of War Arise
08. Versus The World
09. Asator
10. Under The Northern Star
11. Fate Of Norns
12. Varyags Of Miklagaard
13. Live For The Kill
14. Victorious March

Das Cover des Amon Amarth-Albums "The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm"

Foto: Amon Amarth

