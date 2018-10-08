Amon Amarth – Live-Clip zu „Twilight Of The Thunder God“ ist da

08.10.2018

Die schwedischen Viking Metal-Krieger AMON AMARTH haben einen Live-Clip ihres Songs „Twilight Of The Thunder God“ ins Netz gestellt. Selbiger kommt von ihrem anstehenden Package „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm“, das am 16. November in die Läden kommen soll.

Mit „The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm“ begehen AMON AMARTH standesgemäß ihren 25. Geburtstag. Neben einer umfassenden Band-Dokumentation enthält die CD nebst Doppel-DVD auch Mitschnitte beider Live-Sets, die die Band auf dem „Summer Breeze Festival“ 2017 spielte.

Album VÖ: 16. November 2018

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

CD track listing [Main Stage Show: August 17, 2017]:

01. The Pursuit Of Vikings

02. As Loke Falls

03. First Kill

04. The Way Of Vikings

05. At Dawn’s First Light

06. Cry Of The Black Birds

07. Deceiver Of The Gods

08. Destroyer Of The Universe

09. Death In Fire

10. Father Of The Wolf

11. Runes To My Memory

12. War Of The Gods

13. Raise Your Horns

14. A Dream That Cannot Be

15. Guardians Of Asgaard

16. Twilight Of The Thunder God

DVD Digipak and Blu-ray Track-Listings:

– Documentary

T-Stage Show: August 16, 2017

01. Twilight Of The Thunder God

02. Free Will Sacrifice

03. With Oden On Our Side

04. The Last With Pagan Blood

05. For The Stabwounds In Our Backs

06. Thousand Years Of Oppression

07. Gods Of War Arise

08. Versus The World

09. Asator

10. Under The Northern Star

11. Fate Of Norns

12. Varyags Of Miklagaard

13. Live For The Kill

14. Victorious March

Foto: Amon Amarth