Billy Gibbons – veröffentlicht neues Lyric-Video zu „Standing Around Crying“

01.09.2018

Der zottelige ZZ TOP-Gitarrero BILLY GIBBONS hat ein neues Lyric-Video zu seinem neuen Song „Standing Around Crying“ ins Netz gestellt. Die Nummer kommt von seinem anstehenden Solo-Album, das den Titel „The Big Bad Blues“ tragen wird und am 21. September über Concord Records veröffentlicht werden soll.

Passend zum Titel lebt BILLY GIBBONS auf „The Big Bad Blues“ seine lebenslange Liebe zum Blues aus: Auf seiner neuen Solo-Platte bietet der Mann sowohl eigene Songs als auch Neuinterpretationen von Klassikern und Nummern von Vorbildern wie MUDDY WATERS oder BO DIDDLEY.

Album VÖ: 21. September 2018

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Missin‘ Yo‘ Kissin‘ [GILLY STILLWATER]

02. My Baby She Rocks

03. Second Line

04. Standing Around Crying [MUDDY WATERS]

05. Let The Left Hand Know…

06. Bring It To Jerome [JEROME GREEN]

07. That’s What She Said

08. Mo‘ Slower Blues

09. Hollywood 151

10. Rollin‘ And Tumblin‘ [MUDDY WATERS]

11. Crackin‘ Up [BO DIDDLEY]

Foto: YouTube