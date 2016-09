Trackliste:

01. Breakin' Outta Hell

02. Rivalry

03. Get Back Up

04. It's Never Too Loud For Me

05. Thin The Blood

06. I'm Going To Hell For This

07. Down On You

08. Never Been Rocked Like This

09. When I Drink I Go Crazy

10. Do Me Like You Do Yourself

11. It's All For Rock 'n' Roll

12. Bombshell [Bonustrack] Spielzeit: 00:43:42



Line-Up:

Joel O'Keeffe - Vocals, Guitar

David Roads - Guitar

Justin Street - Bass

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums