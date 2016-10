Trackliste:

01. Proponent For Sentience I - The Conception

02. All Hail Science

03. From Nothing

04. Grey Matter Mechanics - Appassonata Ex Machinea

05. Of Mind And Matrix

06. Proponent For Sentience II - The Algorithm

07. Demons Of An Intricate Design

08. Terrathaw and the Quake

09. Cognitive Computations

10. The Arbiters

11. Proponent For Sentience III - The Extermination

12. Subdivisions

Spielzeit: 01:12:06



Line-Up:

Riley McShane - Vocals

Greg Burgess - Guitar

Michael Stancel - Guitar

Corey Archuleta - Bass

Brandon Park - Drums