Trackliste:

01. Déjà-Voodoo

02. Director's Cut

03. Suspended

04. Never A Guarantee

05. Reaching Out

06. Home Again

07. To Freedom And Progress

08. Time And Tide

09. Without A Net

10. Full Disclosure

11. Fools' Parade

12. Dr. Hell No

13. To Be With You Once More



Line-Up:

Steven Mageney - Vocals

Scott Leach - Guitar

Tony "T.C." Castell - Guitar

Cris Stone - Bass

Marcel Sardella - Drums