Trackliste:

01. It`s All The Same To Me

02. Speed

03. A Drop Of Bleach

04. Sticki Fingers

05. Christine

06. Baby Gotta Fever

07. Kill It Or Die

08. Don`t Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight

09. The Flood`s The Fault Of The Rain

10. The Devil Made Me Do It

11. The Missing Peace

12. Gave It All Away Spielzeit: 00:51:16



Line-Up:

Phil Lewis - Vocals

Tracii Guns - Guitar

Michael Grant - Guitar

Johnny Martin - Bass

Shane Fitzgibbon - Drums