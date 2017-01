Trackliste:

01. A Storm Is Coming

02. Too Far Away

03. Mirror Face

04. Ghost Of Guilt

05. FSK

06. Demons Of The Earth

07. All In Our Hands

08. Mental Warfare

09. To Take The Blame

10. The Reaper



Line-Up:

Chris - Vocals, Guitars

Caro - Guitars, Vocals

Peter - Drums

Jupp - Bass