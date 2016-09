Trackliste:

01. The Moment

02. The Chain

03. The Anchor and The Sail

04. The Game

05. The Ocean

06. The Hunt

07. The Raven Eyes

08. The Wake

09. The Resurrection

10. The Villain

11. The Pursuit of Emptiness

12. The Man Who Fell to Earth

13. The Trial Spielzeit: 00:57:04



Line-Up:

Vicky Psarakis - Vocals

Danny Marino - Guitar

Chris Kells - Bass

Simon McKay- Drums

Pascal "Paco" Jobin - Guitar