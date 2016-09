Trackliste:

01. Battle Of Arcane Might

02. Powerwind

03. Guardian Of The Seas

04. Flight Of The Sapphire Dragon

05. There And Back Again

06. Riders Of The Dawn

07. Keepers Of Fate

08. Rise Of A Hero

09. To The Stars

10. Heroes Of Mighty Magic

11. Epilogue

12. Knights Of Twilight's Might Spielzeit: 01:10:16



Line-Up:

Chrileon - Vocals, Guitar

Lynd - Guitar, Lute

Aerendir - Guitar

Born - Bass

Blackwald - Keyboard, Piano, Strings

De'Azsh - Drums