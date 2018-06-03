Exmortus – neuer Song „Victory Or Death!“ vorgestellt

03.06.2018

Die aus dem kalifornischen Whittier stammenden Thrash Metaller EXMORTUS haben mit „Victory Or Death!“ einen neuen Song vorgestellt. Die Nummer stammt von ihrem nächsten Album, das den Titel „The Sound Of Steel“ tragen wird und kommende Woche am 8. Juni über Prosthetic Records veröffentlicht werden soll.

<a href="http://exmortus-official.bandcamp.com/album/the-sound-of-steel">The Sound of Steel by Exmortus (Official)</a>

Für „The Sound Of Steel“ verpflichteten EXMORTUS Produzent Zack Ohren [u.a. MACHINE HEAD, FALLUJAH, SUFFOCATION] und enterten mit ihm das „Sharkbite Studio“. Die Platte wird als reguläre CD, auf allen gängigen Download-Plattformen sowie als auf 1000 Exemplare limitierte Color-Vinyl erscheinen:

250 Battle Axe Blood Splatter [Prosthetic Webshop und auf Tour] 250 Blue And Black Marble [Prosthetic Webshop und auf Tour] 400 Clear With Blue And Orange Splatter [weltweit erhältlich] 100 White Vinyl [Cargo Germany Only]



Album VÖ: 07. Juni 2018

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Make Haste

02. Feast Of Flesh

03. Into The Maw Of Hell

04. To The Ends Of The Earth

05. A Minor Instrumental

06. Strength And Honor

07. Turn The Tide

08. Tempest

09. Riders Of Doom

10. Victory Or Death!

Foto: Exmortus Facebook

