Exmortus – neuer Song „Victory Or Death!“ vorgestellt
03.06.2018
Die aus dem kalifornischen Whittier stammenden Thrash Metaller EXMORTUS haben mit „Victory Or Death!“ einen neuen Song vorgestellt. Die Nummer stammt von ihrem nächsten Album, das den Titel „The Sound Of Steel“ tragen wird und kommende Woche am 8. Juni über Prosthetic Records veröffentlicht werden soll.
Für „The Sound Of Steel“ verpflichteten EXMORTUS Produzent Zack Ohren [u.a. MACHINE HEAD, FALLUJAH, SUFFOCATION] und enterten mit ihm das „Sharkbite Studio“. Die Platte wird als reguläre CD, auf allen gängigen Download-Plattformen sowie als auf 1000 Exemplare limitierte Color-Vinyl erscheinen:
-
- 250 Battle Axe Blood Splatter [Prosthetic Webshop und auf Tour]
- 250 Blue And Black Marble [Prosthetic Webshop und auf Tour]
- 400 Clear With Blue And Orange Splatter [weltweit erhältlich]
- 100 White Vinyl [Cargo Germany Only]
Album VÖ: 07. Juni 2018
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. Make Haste
02. Feast Of Flesh
03. Into The Maw Of Hell
04. To The Ends Of The Earth
05. A Minor Instrumental
06. Strength And Honor
07. Turn The Tide
08. Tempest
09. Riders Of Doom
10. Victory Or Death!
Foto: Exmortus Facebook