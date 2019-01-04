King Diamond – bietet mit „Welcome Home“ einen Vorgeschmack aufs Live-Album
04.01.2019
Der dänische Heavy Metal-Urvater KING DIAMOND wird mit „Welcome Home“ einen Clip von seinem kommenden Live-Album „Songs For The Dead Live“ online gestellt. Das Package, welches die Auftritte vom belgischen „Graspop Metal Meeting“ im Jahr 2016 sowie aus dem „Fillmore“ in Philadelphia im Jahr 2015 enthält, wird als 2CD, 2DVD, Bluray und als pralles Boxset erscheinen.
Während die Setlists der beiden hier festgehaltenen KING DIAMOND-Konzerte nahezu identisch ist, so gibt es doch einen gravierenden Unterschied: Während das „Graspop Metal Meeting“-Konzert im Freien und vor einem großen Publikum stattfand, handelt es sich bei der „Fillmore“-Show um ein intimes Club-Konzert.
„Songs For The Dead Live“ erscheint in folgenden Versionen:
* 2DVD/CD 6-Panel Digipak
* Blu-ray [includes audio digital download of Philadelphia Show]
* special edition box set with 5 discs [2DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray] plus poster, flier, laminate, setlist, ticket, sticker, and guitar pick [limited to 3000 copies]
* opaque blue with white splatter vinyl [U.S. retail exclusive – limited to 600 copies]
* opaque red with black splatter vinyl [U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
* opaque white with black splatter vinyl [U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
* 180g black vinyl [EU exclusive]
* transparent amber marbled vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 700 copies]
* clear ghost white vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies]
* orange-brown/black marbled vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies]
* black/purple melt vinyl [Nuclear Blast exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
* orange/red marbled vinyl [Napalm exclusive – limited to 300 copies]
* clear lavender marbled vinyl [EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
* clear ash grey marbled vinyl [Bengan exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
* pink blue marbled vinyl [Ebay exclusive – limited to 200 copies]
Album VÖ. 25. Januar 2019
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
Graspop Metal Meeting track listing
01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Halloween
05. Eye Of The Witch
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
The Fillmore track listing
01. Out From The Asylum
02. Welcome Home
03. Sleepless Nights
04. Eye Of The Witch
05. Halloween
06. Melissa
07. Come To The Sabbath
08. Them
09. Funeral
10. Arrival
11. A Mansion In Darkness
12. The Family Ghost
13. The 7th Day Of July 1777
14. Omens
15. The Possession
16. Abigail
17. Black Horsemen
18. Insanity
Foto: Michael Johansson