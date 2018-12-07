King Diamond – „Songs For The Dead Live“ kommt im Januar

07.12.2018

Das dänische Heavy Metal-Urgestein KING DIAMOND wird mit „Songs For The Dead Live“ am 25. Januar ein neues Live-Album veröffentlichen. Das Packages, welches die Auftritte vom belgischen „Graspop Metal Meeting“ im Jahr 2016 sowie aus dem „Fillmore“ in Philadelphia im Jahr 2015 enthält, wird als 2CD, 2DVD, Bluray und als pralles Boxset erscheinen.

Während die Setlists der beiden hier festgehaltenen KING DIAMOND-Konzerte nahezu identisch ist, so gibt es doch einen gravierenden Unterschied: Während das „Graspop Metal Meeting“-Konzert im Freien und vor einem großen Publikum stattfand, handelt es sich bei der „Fillmore“-Show um ein intimes Club-Konzert.

„Songs For The Dead Live“ erscheint in folgenden Versionen:

* 2DVD/CD 6-Panel Digipak

* Blu-ray [includes audio digital download of Philadelphia Show]

* special edition box set with 5 discs [2DVD, 2CD, 1 Blu-ray] plus poster, flier, laminate, setlist, ticket, sticker, and guitar pick [limited to 3000 copies]

* opaque blue with white splatter vinyl [U.S. retail exclusive – limited to 600 copies]

* opaque red with black splatter vinyl [U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

* opaque white with black splatter vinyl [U.S. webstore exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

* 180g black vinyl [EU exclusive]

* transparent amber marbled vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 700 copies]

* clear ghost white vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies]

* orange-brown/black marbled vinyl [EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies]

* black/purple melt vinyl [Nuclear Blast exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

* orange/red marbled vinyl [Napalm exclusive – limited to 300 copies]

* clear lavender marbled vinyl [EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

* clear ash grey marbled vinyl [Bengan exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

* pink blue marbled vinyl [Ebay exclusive – limited to 200 copies]

Album VÖ. 25. Januar 2019

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

Graspop Metal Meeting track listing

01. Out From The Asylum

02. Welcome Home

03. Sleepless Nights

04. Halloween

05. Eye Of The Witch

06. Melissa

07. Come To The Sabbath

08. Them

09. Funeral

10. Arrival

11. A Mansion In Darkness

12. The Family Ghost

13. The 7th Day Of July 1777

14. Omens

15. The Possession

16. Abigail

17. Black Horsemen

18. Insanity

The Fillmore track listing

01. Out From The Asylum

02. Welcome Home

03. Sleepless Nights

04. Eye Of The Witch

05. Halloween

06. Melissa

07. Come To The Sabbath

08. Them

09. Funeral

10. Arrival

11. A Mansion In Darkness

12. The Family Ghost

13. The 7th Day Of July 1777

14. Omens

15. The Possession

16. Abigail

17. Black Horsemen

18. Insanity

Foto: Michael Johansson