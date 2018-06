Kissin‘ Dynamite – Ecstasy

Line-Up



Hannes Braun – Vocals

Ande Braun – Guitar

Jim Müller – Guitar

Andi Schnitzer – Drums

Steffen Haile – Bass



Tracklist



01.I’ve Got the Fire

02.You’re Not Alone

03.Somebody’s Gotta Do It

04.Ecstasy

05.Still Around

06.Superhuman

07.Placebo

08.Breaking the Silence

09.You’re Waging War on Me

10.One More Time

11.Heart of Stone

12.Wild Wind [Bonus]

13.No Time to Wonder [Bonus]