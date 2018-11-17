Malevolent Creation – neues Album „The 13th Beast“ kommt im Januar
17.11.2018
Die floridianischen Death Metal-Legenden MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „The 13th Beast“ den Titel ihres nächsten Albums bekannt gegeben. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale wird am 18. Januar über Hammerheart Records in hiesige Regale kommen.
„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.
Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul
Line-Up
Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars
Phil Fasciana – Guitars
Phil Cincilla – Drums
Josh Gibbs – Bass
Foto: Malevolent Creation