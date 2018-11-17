News

News
Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation

Malevolent Creation – neues Album „The 13th Beast“ kommt im Januar

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation17.11.2018

 

Die floridianischen Death Metal-Legenden MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „The 13th Beast“ den Titel ihres nächsten Albums bekannt gegeben. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale wird am 18. Januar über Hammerheart Records in hiesige Regale kommen.

 

„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.

 

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul

 

Line-Up
Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars
Phil Fasciana – Guitars
Phil Cincilla – Drums
Josh Gibbs – Bass

 

 

Das Cover des Malevolent Creation-Albums "The 13th Beast"

Foto: Malevolent Creation

