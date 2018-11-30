Malevolent Creation – präsentieren neuen Song „Mandatory Butchery“ mit Lyric-Video
Die aus Florida stammenden Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „Mandatory Butchery“ einen ersten Song von ihrem neuen Album „The 13th Beast“ enthüllt. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale wird am 18. Januar über Century Media Records in hiesige Regale kommen.
„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.
Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul
Line-Up
Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars
Phil Fasciana – Guitars
Phil Cincilla – Drums
Josh Gibbs – Bass
Foto: Malevolent Creation