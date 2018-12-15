News

Die griechisch-schwedisch-amerikanischen Melodic Death Metaller NIGHTRAGE inzwischen einen Videoclip zu ihrer Single "By Darkness Drawn" veröffentlicht.

News

Die von ICED EARTH-Boss Jon Schaffer angeführten PURGATORY haben mit "In Your Dreams" einen brandneuen Song inklusive Lyric-Video veröffentlicht.

News

Die holländischen Death/Thrash Metaller LEGION OF THE DAMNED haben mit "Slaves Of The Southern Cross" einen neuen Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht.

News

Die Thrash Metal-Veteranen OVERKILL haben mit "Last Man Standing" einen ersten Song von ihrem neuen Album "The Wings Of War" ins Netz gestellt.

News

Die Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit "Decimated" einen weiteren Song von ihrem neuen Album "The 13th Beast" vorgestellt.

News

Die um EDGUY-Sänger Tobias Sammet versammelten AVANTASIA haben mit "The Raven Child" einen ersten Song von ihrem neuen Album "Moonglow" veröffentlicht.

HomeNewsMalevolent Creation – stellen neuen Song „Decimated“ mit Lyric-Video online
News
Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation

Malevolent Creation – stellen neuen Song „Decimated“ mit Lyric-Video online

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation15.12.2018

 

Die aus Florida stammenden Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „Decimated“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem neuen Album „The 13th Beast“ vorgestellt. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale wird am 18. Januar über Century Media Records in hiesige Regale kommen.

 

 

 

 

„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.

 

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul

 

Line-Up
Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars
Phil Fasciana – Guitars
Phil Cincilla – Drums
Josh Gibbs – Bass

 

 

Das Cover des Malevolent Creation-Albums "The 13th Beast"

Foto: Malevolent Creation

Aktuelle Reviews
Aktuelle News
Facebook Kommentare
Share With: