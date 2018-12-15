Malevolent Creation – stellen neuen Song „Decimated“ mit Lyric-Video online

15.12.2018

Die aus Florida stammenden Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „Decimated“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem neuen Album „The 13th Beast“ vorgestellt. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale wird am 18. Januar über Century Media Records in hiesige Regale kommen.

„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. End The Torture

02. Mandatory Butchery

03. Agony For The Chosen

04. Canvas Of Flesh

05. Born Of Pain

06. The Beast Awakened

07. Decimated

08. Bleed Us Free

09. Knife At Hand

10. Trapped Inside

11. Release The Soul

Line-Up

Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars

Phil Fasciana – Guitars

Phil Cincilla – Drums

Josh Gibbs – Bass

Foto: Malevolent Creation