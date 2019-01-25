News

Die nordirischen Rocker THERAPY? haben einen Videoclip zu ihrem Song "Kakistocracy" von ihrem aktuellen Album "Cleave" ins Internet gestellt.

News

Die Thrash Metal-Mitbegründer MEGADETH haben mit "Warheads On Foreheads" zu ihrem 35. Geburtstag eine neue "Best Of"-Sammlung angekündigt.

News

Die schwedischen Sleaze Rock-Urgesteine BACKYARD BABIES haben mit "Good Morning Midnight" einen neuen Song inklusive Videoclip vorgestellt.

News

Das kanadische Hard Rock-Dreiergespann DANKO JONES hat mit "A Rock Surpreme" den Titel seines neuen Albums bekannt gegeben.

News

Die wieder erstarkten kalifornischen Sleaze Rock-Urgesteine L.A. GUNS haben mit "The Devil You Know" den Titel ihres nächsten Albums vorgestellt.

News

Die Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit "Release The Soul" einen Song von ihrem neuen Album "The 13th Beast" inklusive Video veröffentlicht.

HomeNewsMalevolent Creation – stellen Video zu „Release The Soul“ online
News
Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation

Malevolent Creation – stellen Video zu „Release The Soul“ online

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Malevolent Creation24.01.2018

 

Die Death Metaller MALEVOLENT CREATION haben mit „Release The Soul“ einen Song von ihrem neuen Album „The 13th Beast“ inklusive Video veröffentlicht. Das passenderweise 13. Studioalbum der Mannschaft aus Fort Lauderdale ist am 18. Januar über Century Media Records in hiesige Regale gekommen.

 

 

 

 

„The 13th Beast“ wird das erste MALEVOLENT CREATION-Album sein, das die Death Metaller in ihrer neuen Besetzung eingespielt haben: Abgesehen von Gründungs-Gitarrist Phil Fasciana wurde die Formation im vergangenen Jahr runderneuert und besteht jetzt aus Phil Cincilla [Drums], Josh Gibbs [Bass] und Frontmann Lee Wollenschlaeger.

 

Album VÖ: 18. Januar 2019

 

Das Album enthält folgende Songs:

 

Tracklist
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul

 

Line-Up
Lee Wollenschlaeger – Vocals, Guitars
Phil Fasciana – Guitars
Phil Cincilla – Drums
Josh Gibbs – Bass

 

 

Das Cover des Malevolent Creation-Albums "The 13th Beast"

Foto: Malevolent Creation

Aktuelle Reviews
Aktuelle News
Facebook Kommentare
Share With: