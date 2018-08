MANTAR – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

Line-Up

Hanno Klaenhardt – Vocals, Gitarre

Erinc Sakarya – Schlagzeug, Vocals



Tracklist

The Knowing

Age of the Absurd

Seek + Forget

Taurus

Midgard Serpent (Seasons of Failure)

Dynasty of Nails

Eternal Return

Obey the Obscene

Anti Eternia

The Formation of Night

Teeth of the Sea

The Funeral