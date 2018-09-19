Master – neuer Song „Stand Up And Be Counted“ steht bereit

19.09.2018

Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit „Stand Up And Be Counted“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums „Vindictive Miscreant“ vorgestellt. Die Platte selbst soll hierzulande am 28. November über Transcending Obscurity Records in die Läden kommen. Hier der Song:

Album VÖ: 28. November 2019

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

Tracklist

01. Vindictive Miscreant

02. Actions Speak Louder Than Words

03. Replaced

04. The Inner Strength Of The Demon

05. The Book

06. Engulfed In Paranoia

07. The Impossible Of Dreams

08. Stand Up And Be Counted

Line-Up

Paul Speckmann – Vocals, Bass

Zdenek Pradlovsky – Drums

Aleš Nejezchleba – Guitar

Foto: Master