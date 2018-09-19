News

Bassist Fitty Wienhold hat seinen Posten bei den um den früheren ACCEPT-Sänger Udo Dirkschneider versammelten U.D.O. nach 22 Jahren aufgegeben.

Die Gothic / Symphonic Metaller EVANESCENCE haben einen Clip von "My Immortal" von ihrer neuen Live-CD inklusive DVD bzw. Bluray mit dem Titel "Synthesis Live" online gestellt.

Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit "Stand Up And Be Counted" einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums "Vindictive Miscreant" vorgestellt.

Gitarrist und Gründungsmitglied John Ricci hat seinen Posten beim kanadischen Speed Metal-Trio EXCITER erneut aufgegeben.

Die U.S.-amerikanische Metalcore-Formation UNEARTH hat mit "Extinction[s]" den Titel ihres nächsten Albums enthüllt.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS haben mit „My Antidote" einen weiteren Song von ihrem kommenden Album "Living The Dream" vorgestellt.

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Master

Master – neuer Song „Stand Up And Be Counted“ steht bereit

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Master19.09.2018

 

Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit „Stand Up And Be Counted“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums „Vindictive Miscreant“ vorgestellt. Die Platte selbst soll hierzulande am 28. November über Transcending Obscurity Records in die Läden kommen. Hier der Song:

 

 

 

 

Album VÖ: 28. November 2019

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. Vindictive Miscreant
02. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
03. Replaced
04. The Inner Strength Of The Demon
05. The Book
06. Engulfed In Paranoia
07. The Impossible Of Dreams
08. Stand Up And Be Counted

 

Line-Up
Paul Speckmann – Vocals, Bass
Zdenek Pradlovsky – Drums
Aleš Nejezchleba – Guitar

 

 

Das Cover des Master-Albums "Vindictive Miscreant"

Foto: Master

