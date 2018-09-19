Master – neuer Song „Stand Up And Be Counted“ steht bereit
19.09.2018
Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit „Stand Up And Be Counted“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums „Vindictive Miscreant“ vorgestellt. Die Platte selbst soll hierzulande am 28. November über Transcending Obscurity Records in die Läden kommen. Hier der Song:
Album VÖ: 28. November 2019
Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:
Tracklist
01. Vindictive Miscreant
02. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
03. Replaced
04. The Inner Strength Of The Demon
05. The Book
06. Engulfed In Paranoia
07. The Impossible Of Dreams
08. Stand Up And Be Counted
Line-Up
Paul Speckmann – Vocals, Bass
Zdenek Pradlovsky – Drums
Aleš Nejezchleba – Guitar
Foto: Master