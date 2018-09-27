News

Die U.S. Metaller RIOT V haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song “Caught In The Witch's Eye” von ihrem Album "Armor Of Light" ins Netz gestellt.

News

Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit "Replaced" einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums "Vindictive Miscreant" vorgestellt.

News

Die britischen Extreme Metaller ANAAL NATHRAKH haben mit "New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures" einen neuen Song veröffentlicht.

News

Die aus Griechenland stammenden Black Metaller LUCIFER'S CHILD haben mit "The Order" einen brandneuen Song ins Netz gestellt.

News

Die britischen Blues Rocker THE BREW haben ein neues Video zu einem Song aus ihrem siebten Studioalbum "Art Of Persuasion" veröffentlicht.

News

Die All-Star Death Metaller SINSAENUM starten in dieser Woche mit ihrer ausgiebigen Europatournee.

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Master

Master – stellen neue Nummer „Replaced“ vor

Ein Foto der Death Metal-Band Master27.09.2018

 

Die Old School Death Metaller MASTER haben mit „Replaced“ einen weiteren Song von ihrem nächsten Albums „Vindictive Miscreant“ vorgestellt. Die Platte selbst soll hierzulande am 28. November über Transcending Obscurity Records in die Läden kommen. Hier der Song:

 

 

 

 

Album VÖ: 28. November 2019

 

Das Album wird folgende Songs enthalten:

 

Tracklist
01. Vindictive Miscreant
02. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
03. Replaced
04. The Inner Strength Of The Demon
05. The Book
06. Engulfed In Paranoia
07. The Impossible Of Dreams
08. Stand Up And Be Counted

 

Line-Up
Paul Speckmann – Vocals, Bass
Zdenek Pradlovsky – Drums
Aleš Nejezchleba – Guitar

 

 

Das Cover des Master-Albums "Vindictive Miscreant"

Foto: Master

