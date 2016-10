ADRENALINE MOB haben für Anfang 2017 ein neues Album angekündigt.



Derzeit weilt die Band in Mike Orlandos eigenem Sonic Stomp Studio, um den Nachfolger des 2015er Werkes "Dearly Departed" einzuspielen.



Mike kommentiert:

"Myself & Russell are hard at work finishing up the writing & are heading into the studio to track the new Adrenaline Mob album in a few weeks time. The album is coming out great & we're both very excited on the sound & direction. We're extremely thrilled to be releasing our 3rd studio album on Century Media Records! Our expected release time will be early 2017"



ADRENALINE MOB lineup

Russell Allen - Vocals

Mike Orlando - Guitar

Erik Leonhardt - Bass

Jordan Cannata - Drums