 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Amon Amarth
Interviews mit Amon Amarth
Reviews von Amon Amarth
CD Review: Amon Amarth - Jomsviking

Amon Amarth
Jomsviking


Melodic Death Metal, Viking Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Extremer Blockbuster"
CD Review: Amon Amarth - Deceiver Of The Gods

Amon Amarth
Deceiver Of The Gods


Melodic Death Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Den Göttern sei Dank"
CD Review: Amon Amarth - Surtur Rising

Amon Amarth
Surtur Rising


Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Fertig für den Soundtrack"
CD Review: Amon Amarth - Versus The World [Re-Issue 2CD]

Amon Amarth
Versus The World [Re-Issue 2CD]


Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Der Kreis schließt sich!"
CD Review: Amon Amarth - The Crusher [Re-Issue 2CD]

Amon Amarth
The Crusher [Re-Issue 2CD]


Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Kult Nummer 3!"
Live-Berichte über Amon Amarth
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Hate - Morphosis

Hate
Morphosis


Black/Death Metal, Death Metal, Industrial
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wandlungsfähig und eigenständig"
CD Review: Korpiklaani - Voice Of Wilderness

Korpiklaani
Voice Of Wilderness


Folk Metal, Neofolk, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Hallo und willkommen zur heutigen Begegnung in der Folkmetal-Liga zwischen dem Rekordmeist... [mehr]"
CD Review: Scar Of The Sun - A Series Of Unfortunate Concurrencies

Scar Of The Sun
A Series Of Unfortunate Concurrencies


Gothic Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich ein Lebenszeichen"
CD Review: Delirium X Tremens - Belo Dunum, Echoes From The Past

Delirium X Tremens
Belo Dunum, Echoes From The Past


Death Metal, Folk, Melodic Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Geschichte und Hass"
CD Review: Dying Fetus - Descend Into Depravity

Dying Fetus
Descend Into Depravity


Brutal Death, Death Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Hitalbum"
CD Review: Monte Pittman - Inverted Grasp Of Balance

Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance


Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
CD Review: The Agonist - Five

The Agonist
Five


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
CD Review: Evil Invaders - In For The Kill [EP]

Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
CD Review: Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

Crobot
Welcome To Fat City


Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
CD Review: Insanity Alert - Moshburger

Insanity Alert
Moshburger


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
<< Overkill - Album veschoben, HörprobeEternal Idol - Neue Band um Fabio Lione >>
Die schwedischen Viking Metaller AMON AMARTH haben ein Video zu ihrem Song "Raise Your Horns" veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt ihrem nach wie vor aktuellen Album "Jomsviking".

20.09.16 | 07:35 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Overkill - Album veschoben, Hörprobe
Eternal Idol - Neue Band um Fabio Lione >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin