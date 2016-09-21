ANAAL NATHRAKH präsentieren den Track "Hold Your Children Close And Pray For Oblivion" von ihrem kommenden Album, "The Whole Of The Law", hier als Stream.

"The Whole Of The Law" erscheint am 28. Oktober 2016 bei Metal Blade.



Als erste Single kann hier auch noch "Depravity Favours the Bold" gestreamt werden.



Hier die Songreihenfolge von "The Whole of the Law":



01. The Nameless Dread

02. Depravity Favours the Bold

03. Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion

04. We Will Fucking Kill You

05. …So We Can Die Happy

06. In Flagrante Delicto

07. And You Will Beg for Our Secrets

08. Extravaganza!

09. On Being a Slave

10. The Great Spectator

11. Of Horror, and the Black Shawls

12. Powerslave (Bonutrack)

13. Man at C&A (Bonustrack)





ANAAL NATHRAKH-Tourdaten

Oct. 21 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme fest

Nov. 1 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

Nov. 2 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

Nov. 3 - Groningen, Netherlands - Simplon

Nov. 4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

Nov. 5 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival



ANAAL NATHRAKH-Line-Up:



Mick Kenney - Gitarre/Bass/Programming

V.I.T.R.I.O.L - Vocals