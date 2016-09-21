.: SUCHE
News zu Anaal Nathrakh
Interviews mit Anaal Nathrakh
Reviews von Anaal Nathrakh
Anaal Nathrakh
Desideratum
Black/Death Metal, Death Metal, Grindcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Greifen nach den Sternen"
Anaal Nathrakh
Vanitas
Black/Death Metal, Death Metal, Grindcore
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zenit des Schaffens oder Stagnation auf hohem Niveau?"
Anaal Nathrakh
In The Constellation Of The Black Widow
Black/Death Metal, Death Metal, Grindcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Bis zur Schmerzgrenze!"
Mehr aus den Genres
Grotesque Impalement
Exposition Of The Impaled
Grindcore
4 von 7 Punkten
"Auferstanden aus schwarzmetallischen Ruinen bescheren uns GROTESQUE IMPALEMENT ihre erste ... [mehr]"
Necronomicon
Advent Of The Human God
Black/Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zur Apokalypse fehlt nicht mehr viel"
Heresiarch
Wælwulf [7'' EP]
Black/Death Metal, Doom Metal
Keine Wertung
"Dunkler als Du denkst"
Call Of The Void
Dragged Down A Dead End Path
Grindcore, Hardcore, Sludge
5 von 7 Punkten
"In der Auf-den-Sack-Gasse!"
Evocation
Excised And Anatomised [EP]
Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Gelungene Retrospektive"
Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance
Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
The Agonist
Five
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
Crobot
Welcome To Fat City
Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
Insanity Alert
Moshburger
Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
|<< Downfall Of Gaia - Details zum neuen Album
|Glenn Hughes - Neuer Song >>
|ANAAL NATHRAKH präsentieren den Track "Hold Your Children Close And Pray For Oblivion" von ihrem kommenden Album, "The Whole Of The Law", hier als Stream.
"The Whole Of The Law" erscheint am 28. Oktober 2016 bei Metal Blade.
Als erste Single kann hier auch noch "Depravity Favours the Bold" gestreamt werden.
Hier die Songreihenfolge von "The Whole of the Law":
01. The Nameless Dread
02. Depravity Favours the Bold
03. Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion
04. We Will Fucking Kill You
05. …So We Can Die Happy
06. In Flagrante Delicto
07. And You Will Beg for Our Secrets
08. Extravaganza!
09. On Being a Slave
10. The Great Spectator
11. Of Horror, and the Black Shawls
12. Powerslave (Bonutrack)
13. Man at C&A (Bonustrack)
ANAAL NATHRAKH-Tourdaten
Oct. 21 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme fest
Nov. 1 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
Nov. 2 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
Nov. 3 - Groningen, Netherlands - Simplon
Nov. 4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
Nov. 5 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival
ANAAL NATHRAKH-Line-Up:
Mick Kenney - Gitarre/Bass/Programming
V.I.T.R.I.O.L - Vocals
Kommentare