ANAAL NATHRAKH präsentieren den Track "Hold Your Children Close And Pray For Oblivion" von ihrem kommenden Album, "The Whole Of The Law", hier als Stream.
"The Whole Of The Law" erscheint am 28. Oktober 2016 bei Metal Blade.

Als erste Single kann hier auch noch "Depravity Favours the Bold" gestreamt werden.

Hier die Songreihenfolge von "The Whole of the Law":

01. The Nameless Dread
02. Depravity Favours the Bold
03. Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion
04. We Will Fucking Kill You
05. …So We Can Die Happy
06. In Flagrante Delicto
07. And You Will Beg for Our Secrets
08. Extravaganza!
09. On Being a Slave
10. The Great Spectator
11. Of Horror, and the Black Shawls
12. Powerslave (Bonutrack)
13. Man at C&A (Bonustrack)


ANAAL NATHRAKH-Tourdaten
Oct. 21 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme fest
Nov. 1 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling
Nov. 2 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
Nov. 3 - Groningen, Netherlands - Simplon
Nov. 4 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete
Nov. 5 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival

ANAAL NATHRAKH-Line-Up:

Mick Kenney - Gitarre/Bass/Programming
V.I.T.R.I.O.L - Vocals
21.09.16 | 08:00 Uhr
Kommentare
