Die Melodic Metaller ANGEL NATION haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song "Breathe Again" ins Netz gestellt. Die Nummer fungiert als Vorbote zu ihrem neuen Album "Aeon", das am 27. Oktober über Inner Wound Recordings veröffentlicht werden soll.



01. Burn The Witch

02. Blood Is On Your Hands

03. Breathe Again

04. Wonder Who You Are

05. Farewell

06. Free

07. Enough Is Enough

08. Music Plays

09. Fireflies

10. Destination



