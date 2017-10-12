 .: SUCHE
Die Melodic Metaller ANGEL NATION haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song "Breathe Again" ins Netz gestellt. Die Nummer fungiert als Vorbote zu ihrem neuen Album "Aeon", das am 27. Oktober über Inner Wound Recordings veröffentlicht werden soll.

01. Burn The Witch
02. Blood Is On Your Hands
03. Breathe Again
04. Wonder Who You Are
05. Farewell
06. Free
07. Enough Is Enough
08. Music Plays
09. Fireflies
10. Destination

12.10.17 | 09:48 Uhr
