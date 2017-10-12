.: SUCHE
Evil Invaders
Feed Me Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Voll auf den Punkt"
Marty Friedman
Wall Of Sound
Heavy Metal, Instrumental
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Saitenhexerei auf die angenehme Art"
The Black Dahlia Murder
Nightbringers
Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Detroit liegt jetzt in Schweden"
Pänzer
Fatal Command
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Angriff an allen Fronten"
Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Black 'n Roll, Black Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kunden, die "Satyricon" mochten, interessierten sich auch für..."
Air Raid
Across The Line
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Yngwies Erben"
Jag Panzer
The Deviant Chord
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Große Gefühle, harter Stahl"
Cradle Of Filth
Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die dunkelste Versuchung"
Lonewolf
Raised On Metal
True Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Stimmt."
Josh Todd & The Conflict
Year Of The Tiger
Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Tigerblut!"
Grift
Arvet
Atmospheric Rock, Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Black Metal von 1870"
Hexx
Wrath Of The Reaper
US-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Erfolgreich zurück"
Demons Dream
Nuclear Attack [EP]
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Starker Auftritt"
Russkaja
Kosmopoliturbo
Crossover, Folk, Punkrock, Ska
5 von 7 Punkten
"Es bleibt sonnig"
Rage
Seasons Of The Black
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Schwarz hat immer Saison"
Orden Ogan
Gunmen
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Revolverhelden"
Paradise Lost
Medusa
Dark Metal, Doom Metal, Gothic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Schwerfälligkeit des Seins"
|<< TNT - Sänger schon wieder raus
|Red Fang - Animiertes Video >>
|Die Melodic Metaller ANGEL NATION haben ein Lyric-Video zu ihrem Song "Breathe Again" ins Netz gestellt. Die Nummer fungiert als Vorbote zu ihrem neuen Album "Aeon", das am 27. Oktober über Inner Wound Recordings veröffentlicht werden soll.
01. Burn The Witch
02. Blood Is On Your Hands
03. Breathe Again
04. Wonder Who You Are
05. Farewell
06. Free
07. Enough Is Enough
08. Music Plays
09. Fireflies
10. Destination
Kommentare