Die Death Metaller ASPHYX haben mit "Candiru" einen neuen Videoclip veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt ihrem aktuellen Album "Incoming Death", das Ende September erschienen ist.







01. Candiru

02. Division Brandenburg

03. Wardroid

04. The Feeder

05. It Came From The Skies

06. The Grand Denial

07. Incoming Death

08. Forerunners Of The Apocalypse

09. Subterra Incognita

10. Wildland Fire

11. Death: The Only Immortal



