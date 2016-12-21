 .: SUCHE
Die Death Metaller ASPHYX haben mit "Candiru" einen neuen Videoclip veröffentlicht. Die Nummer entstammt ihrem aktuellen Album "Incoming Death", das Ende September erschienen ist.



01. Candiru
02. Division Brandenburg
03. Wardroid
04. The Feeder
05. It Came From The Skies
06. The Grand Denial
07. Incoming Death
08. Forerunners Of The Apocalypse
09. Subterra Incognita
10. Wildland Fire
11. Death: The Only Immortal

21.12.16 | 08:35 Uhr
