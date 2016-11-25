.: SUCHE
News zu Aversions Crown
Blueneck
The Outpost
Alternative, Ambient, Post Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wahnsinnig vielschichtig"
Devilment
II – The Mephisto Waltzes
Dark Metal, Gothic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der Teufel bittet wieder zum Tanz"
Metallica
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wut und Stagnation"
Sahg
Memento Mori
Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate
Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
|Die Australier AVERSIONS CROWN haben für den 20. Januar ein neues Album angekündigt. Selbiges wird auf den Namen "Xenocide" hören, wobei es für den Song "Ophiophagy" bereits ein Lyric-Video gibt:
01. Void
02. Prismatic Abyss
03. The Soulless Acolyte
04. Hybridization
05. Erebus
06. Ophiophagy
07. The Oracles Of Existence
08. Cynical Entity
09. Stillborn Existence
10. Cycles of Haruspex
11. Misery
12. Odium
