 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Aversions Crown
CD Review: Blueneck - The Outpost

Blueneck
The Outpost


Alternative, Ambient, Post Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wahnsinnig vielschichtig"
CD Review: Devilment - II – The Mephisto Waltzes

Devilment
II – The Mephisto Waltzes


Dark Metal, Gothic Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der Teufel bittet wieder zum Tanz"
CD Review: Metallica - Hardwired... To Self-Destruct

Metallica
Hardwired... To Self-Destruct


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wut und Stagnation"
CD Review: Sahg - Memento Mori

Sahg
Memento Mori


Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
CD Review: Khonsu - The Xun Protectorate

Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate


Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
Nightwish - Clip von Live-DVD >>
Die Australier AVERSIONS CROWN haben für den 20. Januar ein neues Album angekündigt. Selbiges wird auf den Namen "Xenocide" hören, wobei es für den Song "Ophiophagy" bereits ein Lyric-Video gibt:



01. Void
02. Prismatic Abyss
03. The Soulless Acolyte
04. Hybridization
05. Erebus
06. Ophiophagy
07. The Oracles Of Existence
08. Cynical Entity
09. Stillborn Existence
10. Cycles of Haruspex
11. Misery
12. Odium

Beschreibung
25.11.16 | 19:10 Uhr
Kommentare
Nightwish - Clip von Live-DVD >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin