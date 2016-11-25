Die Australier AVERSIONS CROWN haben für den 20. Januar ein neues Album angekündigt. Selbiges wird auf den Namen "Xenocide" hören, wobei es für den Song "Ophiophagy" bereits ein Lyric-Video gibt:







01. Void

02. Prismatic Abyss

03. The Soulless Acolyte

04. Hybridization

05. Erebus

06. Ophiophagy

07. The Oracles Of Existence

08. Cynical Entity

09. Stillborn Existence

10. Cycles of Haruspex

11. Misery

12. Odium



