 .: SUCHE
News zu Axel Rudi Pell
Interviews mit Axel Rudi Pell
Reviews von Axel Rudi Pell
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Game Of Sins

Axel Rudi Pell
Game Of Sins


Hard Rock, Melodic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Tradition feiert Beständigkeit"
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Magic Moments - 25th Anniversary [3CD]

Axel Rudi Pell
Magic Moments - 25th Anniversary [3CD]


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal
Keine Wertung
"Zum Geburtstag viel Spaß!"
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Into The Storm

Axel Rudi Pell
Into The Storm


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zum Jubiläum stark wie immer"
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Circle Of The Oath

Axel Rudi Pell
Circle Of The Oath


Hard Rock, Melodic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Gewohnte Qualitätsware"
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Ballads IV

Axel Rudi Pell
Ballads IV


AOR, Classic Rock
Keine Wertung
"Kein Ende in Sicht…"
Live-Berichte über Axel Rudi Pell
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Drowning Pool - Full Circle

Drowning Pool
Full Circle


Alternative, Rock
3 von 7 Punkten
"Drowning... genau so ist es!"
CD Review: Gun Barrel - Damage Dancer

Gun Barrel
Damage Dancer


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Spürbare Steigerung"
CD Review: Monument - Hair Of The Dog

Monument
Hair Of The Dog


Heavy Metal, NwobHM
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg nach ganz oben"
CD Review: Katana - Heads Will Roll

Katana
Heads Will Roll


AOR, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, NwobHM
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zweischneidiges Schwert"
CD Review: Megadeth - United Abominations

Megadeth
United Abominations


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Megaspannend?"
CD Review: Stälker - Shadow Of The Sword

Stälker
Shadow Of The Sword


Melodic Speed Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Durchschnittliches Low-Fi-Geschrammel"
CD Review: Watain - Trident Wolf Eclipse

Watain
Trident Wolf Eclipse


Black 'n Roll, Black Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Feuer, Schwefel und viel Reverb"
CD Review: Shining - X - Varg Utan Flock

Shining
X - Varg Utan Flock


Black Metal, Dark Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"5+5=10"
CD Review: Shrapnel - Raised On Decay

Shrapnel
Raised On Decay


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein Schritt nach vorne"
CD Review: Iron Savior - Reforged - Riding On Fire

Iron Savior
Reforged - Riding On Fire


Power Metal, True Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klassiker auf Hochglanz"
<< A Perfect Circle - Neues Album fast im KastenImmortal - Album No. 9 kommt, Details >>
Der deutsche Gitarrenfex AXEL RUDI PELL wird sein bereits 17. Studio-Album, "Knights Call", am 23. März 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer in den Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.

Die Trackliste [samt Songlänge] zu "Knights Call" liest sich wie folgt:

01. The Medieval Overture (Intro) (1:43)
02. The Wild And The Young (4:20)
03. Wildest Dreams (5:43)
04. Long Live Rock (5:34)
05. The Crusaders Of Doom (8:01)
06. Truth And Lies (4:48)
07. Beyond The Light (7:45)
08. Slaves On The Run (5:13)
09. Follow The Sun (5:12)
10. Tower Of Babylon (9:50)


Das Aufnahme-Line-Up von "Knights Call":

Johnny Gioeli - Lead und Backing Vocals
Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm und Acoustic Guitars
Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards
Volker Krawczak - Bass
Bobby Rondinelli - Drums
09.01.18 | 16:54 Uhr
Kommentare
<< A Perfect Circle - Neues Album fast im Kasten
Immortal - Album No. 9 kommt, Details >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin