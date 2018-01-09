Der deutsche Gitarrenfex AXEL RUDI PELL wird sein bereits 17. Studio-Album, "Knights Call", am 23. März 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer in den Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.



Die Trackliste [samt Songlänge] zu "Knights Call" liest sich wie folgt:



01. The Medieval Overture (Intro) (1:43)

02. The Wild And The Young (4:20)

03. Wildest Dreams (5:43)

04. Long Live Rock (5:34)

05. The Crusaders Of Doom (8:01)

06. Truth And Lies (4:48)

07. Beyond The Light (7:45)

08. Slaves On The Run (5:13)

09. Follow The Sun (5:12)

10. Tower Of Babylon (9:50)





Das Aufnahme-Line-Up von "Knights Call":



Johnny Gioeli - Lead und Backing Vocals

Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm und Acoustic Guitars

Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

Volker Krawczak - Bass

Bobby Rondinelli - Drums