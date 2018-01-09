.: SUCHE
|Der deutsche Gitarrenfex AXEL RUDI PELL wird sein bereits 17. Studio-Album, "Knights Call", am 23. März 2018 via SPV/Steamhammer in den Tonträgerfachhandel bringen.
Die Trackliste [samt Songlänge] zu "Knights Call" liest sich wie folgt:
01. The Medieval Overture (Intro) (1:43)
02. The Wild And The Young (4:20)
03. Wildest Dreams (5:43)
04. Long Live Rock (5:34)
05. The Crusaders Of Doom (8:01)
06. Truth And Lies (4:48)
07. Beyond The Light (7:45)
08. Slaves On The Run (5:13)
09. Follow The Sun (5:12)
10. Tower Of Babylon (9:50)
Das Aufnahme-Line-Up von "Knights Call":
Johnny Gioeli - Lead und Backing Vocals
Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm und Acoustic Guitars
Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards
Volker Krawczak - Bass
Bobby Rondinelli - Drums
