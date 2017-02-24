Der holländische Tausendsassa Arjen Lucassen wird mit seinem Mammut-Projekt AYREON am 28. April ein neues Doppelalbum mit dem Titel "The Source" veröffentlichen. Mit "Everybody Dies" gibt es schon jetzt einen neuen Videoclip:







AYREON begrüßen auf "The Source" selbstverständlich wieder eine Reihe an hochkarätigen Gastmusikern, darunter die Sänger James LaBrie [DREAM THEATER], Simone Simons [EPICA], Floor Jansen [NIGHTWISH], Hansi Kürsch [BLIND GUARDIAN], Tobias Sammet [EDGUY, AVANTASIA], und Russell Allen [SYMPHONY X].



An der Gitarre wird Herr Lucassen u.a. von Paul Gilbert [MR. BIG] und Guthrie Govan [THE ARISTOCRATS, ASIA, STEVEN WILSON] unterstützt.





CD1



Chronicle 1: The 'Frame



01. The Day That The World Breaks Down

02. Sea Of Machines

03. Everybody Dies



Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten



04. Star Of Sirrah

05. All That Was

06. Run! Apocalypse! Run!

07. Condemned To Live



CD2



Chronicle 3: The Transmigration



08. Aquatic Race

09. The Dream Dissolves

10. Deathcry Of A Race

11. Into The Ocean



Chronicle 4: The Rebirth



12. Bay Of Dreams

13. Planet Y Is Alive!

14. The Source Will Flow

15. Journey To Forever

16. The Human Compulsion

17. March Of The Machines



