.: SUCHE
News zu Ayreon
Ayreon - Charterfolg in NL
04.11.13
04.11.13
Ayreon - Titeltrack verfügbar
17.10.13
17.10.13
Ayreon - Artwork und Tracklist
08.09.13
08.09.13
Ayreon - Titel steht
28.03.13
28.03.13
Reviews von Ayreon
Mehr aus den Genres
The Provenance
Still At Arms Length
Gothic Metal, Progressive
5 von 7 Punkten
""Still At Arms Length" tauft sich das neue,ebenfalls über Scarlet Records ( Italien) ersch... [mehr]"
Akphaezya
Anthology II
Avantgarde, Experimental, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Charmanter Wirr-Prog"
Katatonia
The Great Cold Distance
Gothic Metal, Prog-Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Es ist bitterkalt"
Mandrake Project
Transitions
Indie, Progressive, Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Streich- und Tasteninstrumente auf der Speisekarte"
Mae's Lost Empire
These Words Have Undone The World
Alternative, Emocore, Progressive
5 von 7 Punkten
"Interessant"
Sanctuary
Inception
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Wohl eher für Komplettisten"
Immolation
Atonement
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Beängstigend erhaben"
Bloodbound
War Of Dragons
Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachen aus Zuckerwatte"
Ex Deo
The Immortal Wars
Melodic Death Metal, Pagan Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Höhepunkt"
Pyogenesis
A Kingdom To Disappear
Alternative, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tödlicher PowerPop"
.: NEWS :: Ayreon - Neuer Videoclip
|Gojira - Neues Video >>
|Der holländische Tausendsassa Arjen Lucassen wird mit seinem Mammut-Projekt AYREON am 28. April ein neues Doppelalbum mit dem Titel "The Source" veröffentlichen. Mit "Everybody Dies" gibt es schon jetzt einen neuen Videoclip:
AYREON begrüßen auf "The Source" selbstverständlich wieder eine Reihe an hochkarätigen Gastmusikern, darunter die Sänger James LaBrie [DREAM THEATER], Simone Simons [EPICA], Floor Jansen [NIGHTWISH], Hansi Kürsch [BLIND GUARDIAN], Tobias Sammet [EDGUY, AVANTASIA], und Russell Allen [SYMPHONY X].
An der Gitarre wird Herr Lucassen u.a. von Paul Gilbert [MR. BIG] und Guthrie Govan [THE ARISTOCRATS, ASIA, STEVEN WILSON] unterstützt.
CD1
Chronicle 1: The 'Frame
01. The Day That The World Breaks Down
02. Sea Of Machines
03. Everybody Dies
Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten
04. Star Of Sirrah
05. All That Was
06. Run! Apocalypse! Run!
07. Condemned To Live
CD2
Chronicle 3: The Transmigration
08. Aquatic Race
09. The Dream Dissolves
10. Deathcry Of A Race
11. Into The Ocean
Chronicle 4: The Rebirth
12. Bay Of Dreams
13. Planet Y Is Alive!
14. The Source Will Flow
15. Journey To Forever
16. The Human Compulsion
17. March Of The Machines
Kommentare