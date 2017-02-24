 .: SUCHE
Gojira - Neues Video >>
Der holländische Tausendsassa Arjen Lucassen wird mit seinem Mammut-Projekt AYREON am 28. April ein neues Doppelalbum mit dem Titel "The Source" veröffentlichen. Mit "Everybody Dies" gibt es schon jetzt einen neuen Videoclip:



AYREON begrüßen auf "The Source" selbstverständlich wieder eine Reihe an hochkarätigen Gastmusikern, darunter die Sänger James LaBrie [DREAM THEATER], Simone Simons [EPICA], Floor Jansen [NIGHTWISH], Hansi Kürsch [BLIND GUARDIAN], Tobias Sammet [EDGUY, AVANTASIA], und Russell Allen [SYMPHONY X].

An der Gitarre wird Herr Lucassen u.a. von Paul Gilbert [MR. BIG] und Guthrie Govan [THE ARISTOCRATS, ASIA, STEVEN WILSON] unterstützt.


CD1

Chronicle 1: The 'Frame

01. The Day That The World Breaks Down
02. Sea Of Machines
03. Everybody Dies

Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten

04. Star Of Sirrah
05. All That Was
06. Run! Apocalypse! Run!
07. Condemned To Live

CD2

Chronicle 3: The Transmigration

08. Aquatic Race
09. The Dream Dissolves
10. Deathcry Of A Race
11. Into The Ocean

Chronicle 4: The Rebirth

12. Bay Of Dreams
13. Planet Y Is Alive!
14. The Source Will Flow
15. Journey To Forever
16. The Human Compulsion
17. March Of The Machines

Beschreibung
24.02.17 | 08:46 Uhr
