Als weiterer Headliner für das diesjährige BANG YOUR HEAD !!! Festival sind die schwedischen Power Metaller HAMMERFALL bestätigt worden.

Das BANG YOUR HEAD!!! 2017 findet wie folgt statt:

13. bis 15. Juli 2017
Messegelände Balingen


Jetzt schon bestätigt:

* HAMMERFALL*
* VINCE NEIL *
(The legendary voice of MÖTLEY CRÜE
playing all your favourite MÖTLEY CRÜE hits!)

Very Special Guest:
THE MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
(one and only festival appearance in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
feat. 3 original MSG singers
Gary Barden - Graham Bonnet - Robin McAuley)

KROKUS
KATAKLYSM
SLAUGHTER
ENTOMBED A.D.
RIOT V
ORDEN OGAN
VICIOUS RUMORS
LEE AARON
RAVEN
AXXIS
GLORYHAMMER
TRIBULATION
DIAMOND HEAD
STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER
TOXIK
PARADOX
FIREWIND
CRYSTAL VIPER
MANEGARM
EVIL INVADERS
DEAD LORD

+ viele mehr



Warm Up Show
12. Juli 2017

DEATH ANGEL
SANCTUARY
ANGEL DUST
BLOODBOUND
STORMWARRIOR
30.01.17 | 11:36 Uhr
Kommentare
