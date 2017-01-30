Als weiterer Headliner für das diesjährige BANG YOUR HEAD !!! Festival sind die schwedischen Power Metaller HAMMERFALL bestätigt worden.



Das BANG YOUR HEAD!!! 2017 findet wie folgt statt:



13. bis 15. Juli 2017

Messegelände Balingen





Jetzt schon bestätigt:



* HAMMERFALL*

* VINCE NEIL *

(The legendary voice of MÖTLEY CRÜE

playing all your favourite MÖTLEY CRÜE hits!)



Very Special Guest:

THE MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST

(one and only festival appearance in Germany, Switzerland and Austria

feat. 3 original MSG singers

Gary Barden - Graham Bonnet - Robin McAuley)



KROKUS

KATAKLYSM

SLAUGHTER

ENTOMBED A.D.

RIOT V

ORDEN OGAN

VICIOUS RUMORS

LEE AARON

RAVEN

AXXIS

GLORYHAMMER

TRIBULATION

DIAMOND HEAD

STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER

TOXIK

PARADOX

FIREWIND

CRYSTAL VIPER

MANEGARM

EVIL INVADERS

DEAD LORD



+ viele mehr







Warm Up Show

12. Juli 2017



DEATH ANGEL

SANCTUARY

ANGEL DUST

BLOODBOUND

STORMWARRIOR