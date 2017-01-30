.: SUCHE
|Als weiterer Headliner für das diesjährige BANG YOUR HEAD !!! Festival sind die schwedischen Power Metaller HAMMERFALL bestätigt worden.
Das BANG YOUR HEAD!!! 2017 findet wie folgt statt:
13. bis 15. Juli 2017
Messegelände Balingen
Jetzt schon bestätigt:
* HAMMERFALL*
* VINCE NEIL *
(The legendary voice of MÖTLEY CRÜE
playing all your favourite MÖTLEY CRÜE hits!)
Very Special Guest:
THE MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST
(one and only festival appearance in Germany, Switzerland and Austria
feat. 3 original MSG singers
Gary Barden - Graham Bonnet - Robin McAuley)
KROKUS
KATAKLYSM
SLAUGHTER
ENTOMBED A.D.
RIOT V
ORDEN OGAN
VICIOUS RUMORS
LEE AARON
RAVEN
AXXIS
GLORYHAMMER
TRIBULATION
DIAMOND HEAD
STEVE GRIMMETT'S GRIM REAPER
TOXIK
PARADOX
FIREWIND
CRYSTAL VIPER
MANEGARM
EVIL INVADERS
DEAD LORD
+ viele mehr
Warm Up Show
12. Juli 2017
DEATH ANGEL
SANCTUARY
ANGEL DUST
BLOODBOUND
STORMWARRIOR
