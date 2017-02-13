.: SUCHE
Lowbau
Urban Voodoo
Blues / Bluesrock, Southern Rock, Stoner Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Abwechslung pur"
Betontod
Revolution
Punkrock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kalkulierte Rebellion"
Benighted
Necrobreed
Brutal Death, Death Metal, Grindcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Sternstunde!"
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Am Rad gedreht"
Soen
Lykaia
Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
Helheim
landawarijaR
Black Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wäre Dieter stolz auf euch?"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]
Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
Wolfchant
Bloodwinter
Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
Code
Lost Signal (EP)
Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
Sepultura
Machine Messiah
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
Firewind
Immortals
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
.: NEWS :: Beyond The Black, Alcest und Vlad In Tears - Drei neue Bands für das ROCKHARZ 2017 bestätigt
|BEYOND THE BLACK, ALCEST und VLAD IN TEARS sind beim ROCKHARZ 2017 dabei!
Das ROCKHARZ 2017 findet vom 05. - 08.07.2017 statt.
