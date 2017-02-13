 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
CD Review: Lowbau - Urban Voodoo

Lowbau
Urban Voodoo


Blues / Bluesrock, Southern Rock, Stoner Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Abwechslung pur"
CD Review: Betontod - Revolution

Betontod
Revolution


Punkrock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kalkulierte Rebellion"
CD Review: Benighted - Necrobreed

Benighted
Necrobreed


Brutal Death, Death Metal, Grindcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Sternstunde!"
CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel

Overkill
The Grinding Wheel


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Am Rad gedreht"
CD Review: Soen - Lykaia

Soen
Lykaia


Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
CD Review: Helheim - landawarijaR

Helheim
landawarijaR


Black Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wäre Dieter stolz auf euch?"
CD Review: Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]


Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
CD Review: Beheaded - Beast Incarnate

Beheaded
Beast Incarnate


Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
CD Review: The Great Old Ones - EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy

The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy


Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
CD Review: Pain Of Salvation - In The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
CD Review: Sepultura - Machine Messiah

Sepultura
Machine Messiah


Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
CD Review: Firewind - Immortals

Firewind
Immortals


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin