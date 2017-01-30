 .: SUCHE
News zu Black Star Riders
Reviews von Black Star Riders
CD Review: Black Star Riders - The Killer Instinct

Black Star Riders
The Killer Instinct


Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Mehr als eine THIN LIZZY-Coverband"
Am 3. Februar erscheint das dritte Album der BLACK STAR RIDERS "Heavy Fire". Heute veröffentlicht die Band das neue Lyric-Video zum Opener-Song "Heavy Fire".

Leadsänger/Gitarrist Ricky Warwick erzählt über den Song:
"Only fools would believe that rock n roll can rejuvenate a world in the throes of a collapsing civilisation that's coming under heavy fire from all asunder. But what if the would-be fools are right?"

30.01.17 | 11:39 Uhr
