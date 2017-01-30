Am 3. Februar erscheint das dritte Album der BLACK STAR RIDERS "Heavy Fire". Heute veröffentlicht die Band das neue Lyric-Video zum Opener-Song "Heavy Fire".



Leadsänger/Gitarrist Ricky Warwick erzählt über den Song:

"Only fools would believe that rock n roll can rejuvenate a world in the throes of a collapsing civilisation that's coming under heavy fire from all asunder. But what if the would-be fools are right?"



