Blind Guardian
Beyond The Red Mirror
Heavy Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Eine weitere Perle am Fantasy-Himmel"
Blind Guardian
At The Edge Of Time
Power Metal, Progressive, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Barden sind zurück!"
Blind Guardian
The Remasters [8 Alben]
Power Metal
Keine Wertung
"Die ersten acht Alben als Remaster Series"
Blind Guardian
A Twist In The Myth
Heavy Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Wächter kann wieder sehen"
Mehr aus den Genres
Volbeat
Rock The Rebel/Metal The Devil
Heavy Metal, Rock'n'Roll, Thrash Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Der King lebt!!!"
Gloryhammer
Tales From The Kingdom Of Fife
Power Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Die Rocker der Kokosnuss"
Threshold
The Ravages Of Time – The Best Of Threshold
Melodic Metal, Prog-Metal, Progressive
Keine Wertung
"Der ideale Einstieg in Thresholds Metal-Welt"
The Dogma
Black Widow
Hard Rock, Melodic Death Metal, Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Fortschritt in den Untergang"
Valpurgis Night
Psalms Of Solemn Virtue
Doom Metal, Heavy Metal, NwobHM, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Heissa, Walpurgisnacht!"
Slaegt
Domus Mysterium
Black Metal, Classic Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Familiengeheimnisse"
Ferndal
Ferndal
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erhabene Schönheit"
Seven Kingdoms
Decennium
Power Metal, Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gelungenes Jubiläum"
Artificial Brain
Infrared Horizon
Death Metal, Technischer Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ungleiche Geschwister?"
The Unity
The Unity
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Helden"
