Die Progressive Power Metal Pioniere BLIND GUARDIAN verkünden die Veröffentlichung ihres Live Albums: »Live Beyond The Spheres«!



Die neue Dreifach-Live-CD enthält fantastische Live Versionen der größten BLIND GUARDIAN Klassiker, offenbart aber auch viele bisher noch nicht veröffentlichte Live Perlen aktueller Songs aus vielen verschiedenen Shows, die während der Europatour 2015 aufgenommen wurden.



Hansi Kürsch dazu:

"Insgesamt muss ich sagen, dass wir einen sehr guten Run hatten, bei dem wir aus meiner Sicht an fast jedem Abend dieser Tour in Spitzenform gewesen sind. Am Ende des Tages, nachdem jeder die einzelnen Songs und Konzerte wieder und wieder überprüft hatte, sind bei den ca. 30 Konzerten vielleicht von jeder Nummer zwei, maximal drei Versionen übrig geblieben, die der gesamten Band albumwürdig erschienen. Aus den dann noch verbliebenen Versionen musste im Anschluss die eine herausgefiltert werden, die uns am eindrucksvollsten erschien. Ein schier endloses Unterfangen. Die letztendlich ausgewählten Nummern haben aber eine solche Energie, dass die kleinen Fehler überhaupt keine Rolle bei der finalen Bewertung gespielt haben. Wenn man die Songs hört, wird man wissen, was ich meine!", fährt der Vokalist fort und konstatiert: "Am Ende lohnt es sich aber eben doch, sich all diese Mühe zu geben. Manchmal entsteht bei einer Show irgendwas, ich nenne es jetzt mal 'MAGIE', was uns allen auf der Bühne eine Gänsehaut beschert. Wir sind zufrieden, wenn die Leute mitsingen, eine gute Zeit haben und glücklich nach Hause gehen. Dasselbe Glücksgefühl, dass wir und unsere Fans bei einer Show erleben dürfen, sollte nun auch den Hörer beim Erleben von »Live Beyond The Spheres« überkommen. Wieder und wieder."



»Live Beyond The Spheres« erscheint am 7. Juli als 3-CD und 4-LP Box.



Dies ist die Trackliste:



CD1

01. The Ninth Wave

02. Banish From Sanctuary

03. Nightfall

04. Prophecies

05. Tanelorn

06. The Last Candle

07. And Then There Was Silence



CD2

01. The Lord Of The Rings

02. Fly

03. Bright Eyes

04. Lost In The Twilight Hall

05. Imaginations From The Other Side

06. Into The Storm

07. Twilight Of The Gods

08. A Past And Future Secret

09. And The Story Ends



CD3

01. Sacred Worlds

02. The Bard's Song (In The Forest)

03. Valhalla

04. Wheel Of Time

05. Majesty

06. Mirror Mirror



