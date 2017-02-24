.: SUCHE
News zu Bloodbound
Bloodbound - Neues Video
03.02.17
Bloodbound - Neues Album
22.12.16
Bloodbound - Neues Video
11.11.14
Bloodbound - Erster Song ist da
28.10.14
Reviews von Bloodbound
Bloodbound
One Night Of Blood [CD+DVD]
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
Keine Wertung
"Live mit kleinen Schönheitsfehlern"
Bloodbound
Stormborn
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Das Lied von Schmalz und Feuer"
Bloodbound
In The Name Of Metal
Heavy Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Im Namen des Stahls"
Bloodbound
Unholy Cross
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Unheilig gut gelungen"
Live-Berichte über Bloodbound
Memento Waltz
Division By Zero
Heavy Metal, Progressive
6 von 7 Punkten
"Frickelorkan"
Girlschool
Legacy
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Mischen immer noch vorne mit"
Kamelot
One Cold Winter's Night
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Warme Gedanken"
Emergency Gate
Rewake
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Den Notausgang braucht hier keiner"
Vanishing Point
Distant Is the Sun
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wärme, nach über einem halben Jahrzehnt..."
Sanctuary
Inception
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Wohl eher für Komplettisten"
Immolation
Atonement
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Beängstigend erhaben"
Ex Deo
The Immortal Wars
Melodic Death Metal, Pagan Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Höhepunkt"
Pyogenesis
A Kingdom To Disappear
Alternative, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tödlicher PowerPop"
|Die schwedischen Power Metaller BLOODBOUND haben mit "Stand And Fight" einen weiteren neuen Song vorgestellt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem heute [24. Februar] erschienenen neuen Album "War Of Dragons", das erneut über AFM Records in den Handel gekommen ist.
