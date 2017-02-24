 .: SUCHE
Die schwedischen Power Metaller BLOODBOUND haben mit "Stand And Fight" einen weiteren neuen Song vorgestellt. Die Nummer kommt von ihrem heute [24. Februar] erschienenen neuen Album "War Of Dragons", das erneut über AFM Records in den Handel gekommen ist.

24.02.17 | 10:52 Uhr
