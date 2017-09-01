.: SUCHE
News zu Broken Hope
Broken Hope - Neues Video online
19.06.17
19.06.17
Broken Hope - Neues Video
27.05.17
27.05.17
Broken Hope - Album-Details
15.04.17
15.04.17
Broken Hope - Nächste Platte
17.08.16
17.08.16
Reviews von Broken Hope
Mehr aus den Genres
Grand Supreme Blood Court
Bow Down Before The Blood Court
Death Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Zum Niederknien?"
Bleed From Within
Empire
Death Metal, Metalcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nackenbrecherdeluxe!"
Lock Up
Demonization
Death Metal, Grindcore
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Verteufelt gut"
Victimizer
Tales Of Loss And New Found Serenity
Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Blutwurst statt Trendkost"
The Order Of Apollyon
The Flesh
Black Metal, Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Bangen für den Deibel"
Serious Black
Magic
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Stillstand auf hohem Niveau"
Attic
Sanctimonious
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Königliches Schauermärchen"
Mr. Big
Defying Gravity
AOR, Hard Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Ganz schön abgehoben"
Eluveitie
Evocation II – Pantheon
Akustik, Folk
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Und der zweite Streich folgt [sogleich]"
Alpha Tiger
Alpha Tiger
Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Neuorientierung"
.: NEWS :: Broken Hope - Neuer Clip
|Die US-Death Metaller BROKEN HOPE haben für ihren Song "Outback Incest Clan" einen neuen Videoclip veröffentlicht. Der Song selbst ist ihrem aktuellen Album "Mutilated And Assimilated" entnommen, das vor Kurzem über Century Media erschienen ist.
