 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Broken Hope
Reviews von Broken Hope
CD Review: Broken Hope - Omen Of Disease

Broken Hope
Omen Of Disease


Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ordentlich"
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Grand Supreme Blood Court - Bow Down Before The Blood Court

Grand Supreme Blood Court
Bow Down Before The Blood Court


Death Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Zum Niederknien?"
CD Review: Bleed From Within - Empire

Bleed From Within
Empire


Death Metal, Metalcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Nackenbrecherdeluxe!"
CD Review: Lock Up - Demonization

Lock Up
Demonization


Death Metal, Grindcore
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Verteufelt gut"
CD Review: Victimizer - Tales Of Loss And New Found Serenity

Victimizer
Tales Of Loss And New Found Serenity


Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Blutwurst statt Trendkost"
CD Review: The Order Of Apollyon - The Flesh

The Order Of Apollyon
The Flesh


Black Metal, Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Bangen für den Deibel"
CD Review: Serious Black - Magic

Serious Black
Magic


Melodic Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Stillstand auf hohem Niveau"
CD Review: Attic - Sanctimonious

Attic
Sanctimonious


Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Königliches Schauermärchen"
CD Review: Mr. Big - Defying Gravity

Mr. Big
Defying Gravity


AOR, Hard Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Ganz schön abgehoben"
CD Review: Eluveitie - Evocation II – Pantheon

Eluveitie
Evocation II – Pantheon


Akustik, Folk
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Und der zweite Streich folgt [sogleich]"
CD Review: Alpha Tiger - Alpha Tiger

Alpha Tiger
Alpha Tiger


Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Neuorientierung"
<< Beast In Black - Debüt kommtKing Parrot - Neuer Song >>
Die US-Death Metaller BROKEN HOPE haben für ihren Song "Outback Incest Clan" einen neuen Videoclip veröffentlicht. Der Song selbst ist ihrem aktuellen Album "Mutilated And Assimilated" entnommen, das vor Kurzem über Century Media erschienen ist.

01.09.17 | 13:49 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Beast In Black - Debüt kommt
King Parrot - Neuer Song >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin