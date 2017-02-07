Die Alternative Rocker BUSH werden ihr neues Album "Black And White Rainbows" am 10. März veröffentlichen. Mit "People At War" hat die Truppe bereits jetzt ein Video veröffentlicht, das sich mit der weltweiten Flüchtlingskrise beschäftigt:







01. Mad Love

02. Peace-s

03. Water

04. Lost In You

05. Sky Turns Day Glo

06. Toma Mi Corazon

07. All The Worlds Within You

08. Nurse

09. The Beat Of Your Heart

10. Dystopia

11. Ray Of Light

12. Ravens

13. Nothing But A Car Chase

14. The Edge Of Love

15. People At War



