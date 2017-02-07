 .: SUCHE
Die Alternative Rocker BUSH werden ihr neues Album "Black And White Rainbows" am 10. März veröffentlichen. Mit "People At War" hat die Truppe bereits jetzt ein Video veröffentlicht, das sich mit der weltweiten Flüchtlingskrise beschäftigt:



01. Mad Love
02. Peace-s
03. Water
04. Lost In You
05. Sky Turns Day Glo
06. Toma Mi Corazon
07. All The Worlds Within You
08. Nurse
09. The Beat Of Your Heart
10. Dystopia
11. Ray Of Light
12. Ravens
13. Nothing But A Car Chase
14. The Edge Of Love
15. People At War

Beschreibung
07.02.17 | 08:53 Uhr
Kommentare
