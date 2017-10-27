.: SUCHE
|"The Prophets Of Loss", das neue Video der kalifornischen Deathgrinder von CATTLE DECAPITATION, kann hier in Augenschein genommen werden.
Aufgenomme wurde der Clip auf Sommertournee 2017 von Regisseur Paul McGuire von "Obscenery Films", der "behind-the-scenes"- und Live-Material mitgeschnitten hat.
"The Prophets Of Loss" stammt vom immer noch aktuellen CATTLE DECAPITATION-Album, "The Anthropocene Extinction", die im August 2015 via Metal Blade veröffentlicht wurde.
