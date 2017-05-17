.: SUCHE
|CELTIC FROST werden ihre vier ersten Studio-Alben, die seinerzeit via Noise Records erschienen waren, namentlich "Morbid Tales", "To Mega Therion", "Into The Pandemonium" und "Vanity/Nemesis" nunmehr über BMG am 30. Juni 2017 als "Deluxe Hardback-CD" und als Doppel-Vinyl-Ausgaben erneut veröffentlichen.
Sämtliche Scheiben wurden remastert und um bisher unveröffentlichte und seltene Songs ergänzt.
"Morbid Tales"-Trackliste:
01. Human (Intro)
02. Into The Crypts Of Rays
03. Visions Of Mortality
04. Dethroned Emperor
05. Morbid Tales
06. Procreation (Of The Wicked)
07. Return To The Eve
08. Danse Macabre
09. Nocturnal Fear
* Bonustracks:
10. Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)
11. Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)
12. Procreation (Of the Wicked) (1984 Rehearsal)
13. Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)
"To Mega Therion"-Trackliste:
01. Innocence And Wrath
02. The Usurper
03. Jewel Throne
04. Dawn Of Meggido
05. Eternal Summer
06. Circle Of The Tyrants
07. (Beyond The) North Winds
08. Fainted Eyes
09. Tears In A Prophet's Dream
10. Necromantical Screams
* Bonustracks:
11. Circle Of The Tyrants ("Emperor's Return" EP)
12. Visual Aggression ("Emperor's Return" EP)
13. Suicidal Winds ("Emperor's Return" EP)
14. Journey Into Fear ("Emperor's Return" EP Recording Sessions)
15. Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)
16. Return to the Eve (1985 Studio Jam)
"Into The Pandemonium"-Trackliste:
01. Mexican Radio
02. Mesmerized
03. Inner Sanctum
04. Tristesses De La Lune
05. Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)
06. Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)
07. One In Their Pride (Porthole Mix)
08. I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)
09. Rex Irae (Requiem)
10. Oriental Masquerade
* Bonustracks:
11. Sorrows Of The Moon
12. The Inevitable Factor
13. In The Chapel In The Moonlight
14. One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)
15. The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)
"Vanity/Nemesis"-Trackliste:
01. The Heart Beneath
02. Wine In My Hand (Third From The Sun)
03. Wings Of Solitude
04. The Name Of My Bride
05. This Island Earth
06. The Restless Seas
07. Phallic Tantrum
08. A Kiss Or A Whisper
09. Vanity
10. Nemesis
* Bonustracks:
11. Heroes
12. A Descent to Babylon (Babylon Asleep)
