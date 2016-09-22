Die um den ehemaligen DEATH-Drummer Richard Christy versammelten Metaller CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED haben ihr morgen, am 23. September, erscheinendes Album "Creatures Watching Over The Dead" als Stream verfügbar gemacht:







01. My Eyes

02. The Soulless

03. Afterlife

04. As I Catch My Breath

05. Lies

06. Reach Into The Light

07. Tear Me Down

08. Living In The Shadow Of Yesterday

09. Time Has Passed



