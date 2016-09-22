 .: SUCHE
Die um den ehemaligen DEATH-Drummer Richard Christy versammelten Metaller CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED haben ihr morgen, am 23. September, erscheinendes Album "Creatures Watching Over The Dead" als Stream verfügbar gemacht:



01. My Eyes
02. The Soulless
03. Afterlife
04. As I Catch My Breath
05. Lies
06. Reach Into The Light
07. Tear Me Down
08. Living In The Shadow Of Yesterday
09. Time Has Passed

Beschreibung
22.09.16 | 06:29 Uhr
Kommentare
