CD Review: Circle Of Silence - The Rise Of Resistance

Circle Of Silence
The Rise Of Resistance


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Entwicklung geglückt"
CD Review: Circle Of Silence - The Blackened Halo

Circle Of Silence
The Blackened Halo


Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lärmzirkel"
Die Power Metaller CIRCLE OF SILENCE haben jüngst das Lyric Video zur neuen Single "Lionheart" veröffentlicht.



Das neue Album "The Crimson Throne" - das im April 2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird - strotzt abermals vor kompromisslosem Power Metal. Thrashige Uptempo-Songs sowie treibende Doublebass Nummern bilden das Fundament für das bis dato schnellste und härteste Album der Band.

"The Crimson Throne" wurde von Kai Stahlenberg im Kohlekeller Studio B gemischt und gemastert. Das fantastische Artwork wurde von Francisco Garcés (a.k.a. Dibujante nocturno) gestaltet.
04.12.17 | 17:40 Uhr
