Die Power Metaller CIRCLE OF SILENCE haben jüngst das Lyric Video zur neuen Single "Lionheart" veröffentlicht.







Das neue Album "The Crimson Throne" - das im April 2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird - strotzt abermals vor kompromisslosem Power Metal. Thrashige Uptempo-Songs sowie treibende Doublebass Nummern bilden das Fundament für das bis dato schnellste und härteste Album der Band.



"The Crimson Throne" wurde von Kai Stahlenberg im Kohlekeller Studio B gemischt und gemastert. Das fantastische Artwork wurde von Francisco Garcés (a.k.a. Dibujante nocturno) gestaltet.