Circle Of Silence - Neues Album
05.01.13
Circle Of Silence - Neues Video
29.06.11
Circle Of Silence - Hörprobe
03.03.11
Circle Of Silence - Bei Massacre
09.02.11
Circle Of Silence
The Rise Of Resistance
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Entwicklung geglückt"
Circle Of Silence
The Blackened Halo
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lärmzirkel"
|Die Power Metaller CIRCLE OF SILENCE haben jüngst das Lyric Video zur neuen Single "Lionheart" veröffentlicht.
Das neue Album "The Crimson Throne" - das im April 2018 bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird - strotzt abermals vor kompromisslosem Power Metal. Thrashige Uptempo-Songs sowie treibende Doublebass Nummern bilden das Fundament für das bis dato schnellste und härteste Album der Band.
"The Crimson Throne" wurde von Kai Stahlenberg im Kohlekeller Studio B gemischt und gemastert. Das fantastische Artwork wurde von Francisco Garcés (a.k.a. Dibujante nocturno) gestaltet.
