"Instruction For Destruction" heißt das zweite Album der Schweizer Thrasher COMANIAC, das am 7. April 2017 via SAOL erscheint.



Tracklist:



1. Coal

2. Suborned

3. Bow Low

4. Guarding Ruins

5. How To End It All

6. Self Control

7. Shattered

8. Heart Of Stone

9. Forever More

10. Instruction For Destruction





