John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
Wolfchant
Bloodwinter
Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
Code
Lost Signal (EP)
Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day
Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
Sepultura
Machine Messiah
Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
Firewind
Immortals
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth
Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
Thundra
Angstens Salt
Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
Lancer
Mastery
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]
NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
Mötley Crüe
The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]
Sleaze Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Schlussakkord"
Sirenia
Dim Days Of Dolor
Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Traurige Schönheit mit Altersspuren"
Freedom Call
Master Of Light
Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
Darkness
The Gasoline Solution
Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Basische Benzin-Lösung"
Anciients
Voice Of The Void
Prog-Metal, Sludge
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überraschnungsarm – aber sooo gut!"
