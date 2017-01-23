 .: SUCHE
CD Review: John Garcia - The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues

John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues


Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
CD Review: Kreator - Gods Of Violence

Kreator
Gods Of Violence


Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
CD Review: Victorius - Heart Of The Phoenix

Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
CD Review: Wolfchant - Bloodwinter

Wolfchant
Bloodwinter


Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Säbelrasseln"
CD Review: Code - Lost Signal (EP)

Code
Lost Signal (EP)


Post Rock, Post/Avantgarde Black Metal
Keine Wertung
"Werkschau, mal anders"
CD Review: Pain Of Salvation - In The Passing Light Of Day

Pain Of Salvation
In The Passing Light Of Day


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Arbeitstitel: Remedy Lane 2"
CD Review: Sepultura - Machine Messiah

Sepultura
Machine Messiah


Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Auf die harte Tour"
CD Review: Firewind - Immortals

Firewind
Immortals


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück zur Bestform"
CD Review: Saddiscore - Demons Of The Earth

Saddiscore
Demons Of The Earth


Heavy Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Klasse Songs, schwacher Sound"
CD Review: Thundra - Angstens Salt

Thundra
Angstens Salt


Melodic Black Metal, Pagan Metal, Viking Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Bring me a beer, not roses"
CD Review: Lancer - Mastery

Lancer
Mastery


Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Weg zur Meisterleistung"
CD Review: Lamb Of God - The Duke [EP]

Lamb Of God
The Duke [EP]


NWOAHM
4 von 7 Punkten
"Allemal eine große Geste"
CD Review: Mötley Crüe - The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]

Mötley Crüe
The End - Live In Los Angeles [Bluray+CD]


Sleaze Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Der Schlussakkord"
CD Review: Sirenia - Dim Days Of Dolor

Sirenia
Dim Days Of Dolor


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Traurige Schönheit mit Altersspuren"
CD Review: Freedom Call - Master Of Light

Freedom Call
Master Of Light


Melodic Speed Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Altbewährtes, erfolgreiches Konzept"
CD Review: Darkness - The Gasoline Solution

Darkness
The Gasoline Solution


Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Basische Benzin-Lösung"
CD Review: Anciients - Voice Of The Void

Anciients
Voice Of The Void


Prog-Metal, Sludge
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Überraschnungsarm – aber sooo gut!"
Doro - Winter-Tour 2017 >>
"Instruction For Destruction" heißt das zweite Album der Schweizer Thrasher COMANIAC, das am 7. April 2017 via SAOL erscheint.

Tracklist:

1. Coal
2. Suborned
3. Bow Low
4. Guarding Ruins
5. How To End It All
6. Self Control
7. Shattered
8. Heart Of Stone
9. Forever More
10. Instruction For Destruction


23.01.17 | 16:44 Uhr
Kommentare
