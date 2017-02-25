.: SUCHE
Sanctuary
Inception
US-Metal
Keine Wertung
"Wohl eher für Komplettisten"
Immolation
Atonement
Death Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Beängstigend erhaben"
Bloodbound
War Of Dragons
Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachen aus Zuckerwatte"
Ex Deo
The Immortal Wars
Melodic Death Metal, Pagan Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf dem Höhepunkt"
Pyogenesis
A Kingdom To Disappear
Alternative, Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Tödlicher PowerPop"
Lowbau
Urban Voodoo
Blues / Bluesrock, Southern Rock, Stoner Rock
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Abwechslung pur"
Betontod
Revolution
Punkrock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Kalkulierte Rebellion"
Benighted
Necrobreed
Brutal Death, Death Metal, Grindcore
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Sternstunde!"
Overkill
The Grinding Wheel
Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Am Rad gedreht"
Soen
Lykaia
Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
Helheim
landawarijaR
Black Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wäre Dieter stolz auf euch?"
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]
Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
Beheaded
Beast Incarnate
Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy
Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
John Garcia
The Coyote Who Spoke In Tongues
Akustik
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lagerfeuerromantik par excellence"
Kreator
Gods Of Violence
Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Kein schwacher Moment"
Victorius
Heart Of The Phoenix
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht"
|<< Warbringer - Neuer Song
|Exarsis - Neues Album kommt >>
|Angesichts der gestrigen [24. Februar] Veröffentlichung seines neuen Solo-Albums "Death Grip Tribulations" hat der BLACK LABEL SOCIETY- und frühere LIZZY BORDEN-Gitarrist DARIO LORINA ein Video veröffentlicht, in dem er seinen Song "Echoes Of A Stone Heart" spielt:
Kommentare