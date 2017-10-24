Die deutschen Black Metaller DARK FORTRESS haben für den November Re-Releases ihrer ersten beiden Alben "Tales From Eternal Dusk" und "Profane Genocidal Creations" angekündigt.



Gitarrist und Produzent V. Santura über den Re-Release des ersten Albums:



"The first album's sound did not require too much work, but we got rid of some unintentional pauses which interrupted the natural and intended flow of the record on the original CD. However, I remastered the entire recording session from 1997 for the "Towards Immortality" MCD as well as the 1996 demo to make this new edition of "Tales..." a complete collection of our early years."



Über den Re-Release des zweiten Albums sagt V. Santura:



"Of course the possibilities to adjust the sound in a remastering are quite limited (opposed to a remix), but at least we could open up the overall sound impression, make it less muffled and dry. Also the rhythm guitars seemed to bury every other instrument, now especially drums, vocals and bass get a bit more space."



Hier die Infos zu den erhältlichen Versionen:



Tales From Eternal Dusk (Re-issue 2017)

- Gatefold golden 2LP & Poster // limited to 100 copies – Century Media webstore exclusive

- Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP & Poster // limited to 200 copies

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition 2CD Digipak

- Digital album (2CD)



Profane Genocidal Creations (Re-issue 2017)

- Gatefold silver 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold dark green 2LP & Poster

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Digital album



Tracklists:



"Tales From Eternal Dusk":

CD 1

1. The Arcanum Of The Cursed (1:44)

2. Pilgrim Of The Nightly Spheres (4:13)

3. Twilight (4:33)

4. Apocalypse (3:37)

5. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Dreaming... (Chapter 1) (4:14)

6. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Throne Of Sombre Thoughts (Chapter 2) (5:05)

7. Immortality Profound (Trilogy) - Captured In Eternity's Eyes (Chapter 3) (4:16)

8. Misanthropic Invocation (5:47)

9. Crimson Tears (6:44)

10. Tales From Eternal Dusk (8:35)

11. Moments Of Mournful Splendour (At The Portal To Infinity) (3:03)



CD 2

1. Cryptic Winterforest (6:06)

2. Towards Immortality (6:09)

3. Emperor Of The Majestic Nights (5:56)

4. The Mystic Medieval Times (Demo 1996) (5:34) *

5. Eternal War (Demo 1996) (3:05) *

6. Passing The Shadowgates (Demo 1996) (3:27) *

7. Into My Deepest Desire (Demo 1996) (4:57) *

8. Reborn In A Frozen Kingdom (Demo 1996) (6:13) *

Tracks 1-3: 1997 "Towards Immortality" EP recording session.



Tracks 4-8: 1996 "The Rebirth Of The Dark Age" demo

* = bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album



"Profane Genocidal Creations"

1. Introduction (1:48)

2. Defiance Of Death (8:35)

3. Passage To Extinction (9:12)

4. In Morte Aeternitas (9:03)

5. Moribound Be Thy Creation (6:20)

6. Through Ages Of War (6:05)

7. Blood Of The Templars (7:20)

8. Warlord (Face The Angel Of Pestilence) (5:01)

9. Battles Rage In The Infernal Depth (6:50)

10. A Fortress Dark (8:16)

11. I Am The Black Wizards (6:07) / Emperor cover *

12. Eye Of The Greyhound (4:35) / Unanimated cover *

* = bonus tracks only included on CD / digital album