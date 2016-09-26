 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Dark Tranquillity
Interviews mit Dark Tranquillity
Reviews von Dark Tranquillity
CD Review: Dark Tranquillity - Construct

Dark Tranquillity
Construct


Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Starke Sache"
CD Review: Dark Tranquillity - We Are The Void

Dark Tranquillity
We Are The Void


Dark Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das dunkle Album"
CD Review: Dark Tranquillity - Fiction

Dark Tranquillity
Fiction


Melodic Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Stagnation auf höchstem Niveau"
CD Review: Dark Tranquillity - Character

Dark Tranquillity
Character


Melodic Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Seit nunmehr 16 Jahren sind DARK TRANQUILLITY ein fester Bestandteil der Metalszene. Als ... [mehr]"
CD Review: Dark Tranquillity - Lost To Apathy EP

Dark Tranquillity
Lost To Apathy EP


Melodic Death Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Dieser Tage veröffentlichen DARK TRANQUILLITY eine neue EP für die nach neuem Material dür... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Dark Tranquillity
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Anterior - This Age Of Silence

Anterior
This Age Of Silence


Melodic Death Metal, Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Bodom goes Metalcore!"
CD Review: Norther - Till Death Unite Us

Norther
Till Death Unite Us


Heavy Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Alles Gute kommt von Norden!"
CD Review: Mystic Prophecy - Fireangel

Mystic Prophecy
Fireangel


Melodic Death Metal, Power Metal, Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Richtig, richtig böse"
CD Review: Nightfall - Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants

Nightfall
Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants


Dark Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf zu neuen Ufern...!"
CD Review: Noctis - For Future's Past

Noctis
For Future's Past


Dark Metal, Doom Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Sollte man im Auge behalten"
CD Review: Monte Pittman - Inverted Grasp Of Balance

Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance


Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
CD Review: The Agonist - Five

The Agonist
Five


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
CD Review: Evil Invaders - In For The Kill [EP]

Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
CD Review: Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

Crobot
Welcome To Fat City


Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
CD Review: Insanity Alert - Moshburger

Insanity Alert
Moshburger


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
<< Opeth - Noch ein TrailerMetallica - Neuer Song mit Video >>
Am 4. November werden DARK TRANQUILLITY ihr neues Album "Atoma" veröffentlichen.

Zur ersten Single "The Pitiless" gibt es nun das dazugehörige Video:

26.09.16 | 19:03 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Opeth - Noch ein Trailer
Metallica - Neuer Song mit Video >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin