.: SUCHE
News zu Dark Tranquillity
Interviews mit Dark Tranquillity
Reviews von Dark Tranquillity
Dark Tranquillity
Construct
Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Starke Sache"
Dark Tranquillity
We Are The Void
Dark Metal, Melodic Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Das dunkle Album"
Dark Tranquillity
Fiction
Melodic Death Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Stagnation auf höchstem Niveau"
Dark Tranquillity
Character
Melodic Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Seit nunmehr 16 Jahren sind DARK TRANQUILLITY ein fester Bestandteil der Metalszene. Als ... [mehr]"
Dark Tranquillity
Lost To Apathy EP
Melodic Death Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Dieser Tage veröffentlichen DARK TRANQUILLITY eine neue EP für die nach neuem Material dür... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Dark Tranquillity
Mehr aus den Genres
Anterior
This Age Of Silence
Melodic Death Metal, Metalcore
6 von 7 Punkten
"Bodom goes Metalcore!"
Norther
Till Death Unite Us
Heavy Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Alles Gute kommt von Norden!"
Mystic Prophecy
Fireangel
Melodic Death Metal, Power Metal, Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Richtig, richtig böse"
Nightfall
Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants
Dark Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Auf zu neuen Ufern...!"
Noctis
For Future's Past
Dark Metal, Doom Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Sollte man im Auge behalten"
Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance
Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
The Agonist
Five
Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
Crobot
Welcome To Fat City
Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
Insanity Alert
Moshburger
Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
|<< Opeth - Noch ein Trailer
|Metallica - Neuer Song mit Video >>
|Am 4. November werden DARK TRANQUILLITY ihr neues Album "Atoma" veröffentlichen.
Zur ersten Single "The Pitiless" gibt es nun das dazugehörige Video:
Kommentare