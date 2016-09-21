Relapse haben nun auch die Wiederveröffentlichung des letzten DEATH-Albums, "The Sound Of Perseverance", als Vinylversion bekannt gegeben.

Der Re-Issue wird u.a. als "limitierte Deluxe-Vinyl-Box" mit der remasterten LP auf zwei Vinylscheiben, einer dritten Bonus-LP mit Demo-Versionen aus dem Jahre 1996 [erstmals auf Vinyl] und mit erweitertem Artwork, in natürlich farbigem Vinyl , mit einer Slipmat mit dem Album-Artwork und einem vom Cover-Künstler Travis Smith höchstselbst signierten Druck des Covers als Dreingabe erscheinen.



<a href="http://deathband.bandcamp.com/album/the-sound-of-perseverance-deluxe-reissue">The Sound Of Perseverance (Deluxe Reissue) by Death</a>



Die "The Sound Of Perseverance"-Re-Issues werden am 28. November 2016 als Doppel-LP und als o.g. "Deluxe-"Dreifach-LP-Boxset via Relapse veröffentlicht.





Tracklisting:



LP 01:



01. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow

02. Bite The Pain

03. Spirit Crusher

04. Story To Tell

05. Flesh And The Power It Holds

06. Voice Of The Soul

07. To Forgive Is To Suffer

08. A Moment Of Clarity

09. Painkiller



LP 02:



01. Spirit Crusher (1998 demos; no bass)

02. Flesh And The Power It Holds (1998 demos; no bass)

03. Voice Of The Soul (1998 demos; no bass)

04. Bite The Pain (1998 demos)

05. A Moment Of Clarity (1998 demos)

06. Story To Tell (1998 demos)

07. Scavenger Of Human Sorrow (1998 demos)

08. Bite The Pain (1997 demos)

09. Story To Tell (1997 demos)

10. A Moment Of Clarity (1997 demos)



LP 03:



01. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos)

02. Story To Tell (1996 Demos)

03. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos)

04. Bite The Pain w/ Paul Payne an den Vocals (1996 Demos)

05. A Moment Of Clarity w/ Paul Payne an den Vocals(1996 Demos)

06. A Moment Of Clarity w/ Chuck Schuldiner an den Vocals (1996 Demos)

07. Story To Tell w/ Chuck Schuldiner an den Vocals (1996 Demos)

08. Bite The Pain w/ Shannon Hamm an den Vocals (1996 Demos)

09. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; instrumental)

10. Bite The Pain (1996 Demos; instrumental)

11. Story To Tell (1996 Demos; instrumental)

12. Voice Of The Soul (1996 Demos; instrumental)

13. A Moment Of Clarity (1996 Demos; instrumental)





DEATH-Mainman, Chuck Schuldiner, war am 13. Dezember 2001 nach einem vergeblichen Kampf gegen ein Brückenwinkelgliom verstorben.