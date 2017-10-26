 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Deep Purple
Reviews von Deep Purple
CD Review: Deep Purple - Infinite

Deep Purple
Infinite


Blues / Bluesrock, Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Unendlich ansteckende Spielfreude"
CD Review: Deep Purple - In Concert '72

Deep Purple
In Concert '72


Hard Rock
Keine Wertung
"Weißt Du noch, damals auf dem Zenit?"
CD Review: Deep Purple - NOW What?! - Gold Edition [2CD]

Deep Purple
NOW What?! - Gold Edition [2CD]


Hard Rock
Keine Wertung
"Starkes Album mit nettem Mehrwert"
DVD: Review: Deep Purple - Phoenix Rising [Live; DVD+CD]

Deep Purple
Phoenix Rising [Live; DVD+CD]


5 von 7 Punkten
DVD "Anschauungsmaterial für Rock-Archäologen"
Live-Berichte über Deep Purple
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Shadowland - Falling

Shadowland
Falling


Hard Rock, Melodic Metal
3 von 7 Punkten
"Das soll ein YEAH sein?"
CD Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Magic Moments - 25th Anniversary [3CD]

Axel Rudi Pell
Magic Moments - 25th Anniversary [3CD]


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Melodic Metal
Keine Wertung
"Zum Geburtstag viel Spaß!"
CD Review: Sebastian Bach - Kicking & Screaming

Sebastian Bach
Kicking & Screaming


Hard Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Zeitgemäßer Hard Rock-Snack"
CD Review: Black Blitz - Born To Rock

Black Blitz
Born To Rock


Hard Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zünftige Hard Rock-Gaudi"
CD Review: Whitesnake - 30th Anniversary Collection

Whitesnake
30th Anniversary Collection


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
Keine Wertung
"[Fast] Alles drin"
CD Review: Amenra - Mass VI

Amenra
Mass VI


Doomcore, Post Hardcore, Sludge
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Sternstunde!"
CD Review: Kadavar - Rough Times

Kadavar
Rough Times


Doom Rock, Hard Rock
6 von 7 Punkten
"Bleiben sich treu!"
CD Review: Arch Enemy - Will To Power

Arch Enemy
Will To Power


Melodic Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Alles wie immer: Alles gut."
CD Review: Revolution Saints - Light In The Dark

Revolution Saints
Light In The Dark


Hard Rock, Melodic Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Del Vecchios neue Platte"
CD Review: L.A. Guns - The Missing Peace

L.A. Guns
The Missing Peace


Sleaze Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Rückkehr des Ballermanns"
Cavalera Conspiracy - Videos, Trackliste >>
Eine Dokumentation namens "From Here To inFinite", die am 03. November 2017 veröffentlicht wird und die Hintergründe und Entstehung des aktuellen DEEP PURPLE-Albums, "inFinite", näher beleuchtet, wird als Blu-ray in den Handel kommen und enthält zusätzlich auch noch zwei Stunden an Bonusmaterial, inklusive Musikvideos zu "The Surprising", drei zuvor unveröffentlichte Live-Videos ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds of Prey" und "Smoke On The Water"), allesamt aufgenommen und gefilmt beim "Hellfest 2017", reichlich "behind-the-scenes"-Aufnahmen, Outtakes, Interviews und einen Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE selbst.

Hier der Trailer zu "From Here To inFinite":





Zusätzlich zu besagter Blu-ray bringen DEEP PURPLE und earMUSIC auch noch "The inFinite Live Recorings, Pt. 1" als Dreifach-Vinyl-LP auf den Markt, produziert von Bob Ezrin, ebenfalls aufgenommen beim "Hellfest 2017" und mit folgender Trackliste:.

"From Here To inFinite"-Trackliste (Blu-ray):

* The Movie – "From Here To inFinite" (97 Minuten)

Bonus (132 Minuten)

* Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE
* Live At Hellfest 2017:
01. Time For Bedlam
02. Birds Of Prey
03. Smoke On The Water

* Outtakes "From Here To inFinite":
01. Full Interview w/ JOE SATRIANI
02. Corky - The Recording Engineer

* Official Music Videos:
01. The Surprising
02. Johnny's Band
03. Johnny's Band Documentary
04. All I Got Is You

* About "inFinite" - Interviews:
01. About The Album
02. Beyond the Album
03. Track by track
04. Rapid Fire interview
05. Behind the Scenes
26.10.17 | 18:12 Uhr
Kommentare
Cavalera Conspiracy - Videos, Trackliste >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin