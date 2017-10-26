Eine Dokumentation namens "From Here To inFinite", die am 03. November 2017 veröffentlicht wird und die Hintergründe und Entstehung des aktuellen DEEP PURPLE-Albums, "inFinite", näher beleuchtet, wird als Blu-ray in den Handel kommen und enthält zusätzlich auch noch zwei Stunden an Bonusmaterial, inklusive Musikvideos zu "The Surprising", drei zuvor unveröffentlichte Live-Videos ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds of Prey" und "Smoke On The Water"), allesamt aufgenommen und gefilmt beim "Hellfest 2017", reichlich "behind-the-scenes"-Aufnahmen, Outtakes, Interviews und einen Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE selbst.



Hier der Trailer zu "From Here To inFinite":











Zusätzlich zu besagter Blu-ray bringen DEEP PURPLE und earMUSIC auch noch "The inFinite Live Recorings, Pt. 1" als Dreifach-Vinyl-LP auf den Markt, produziert von Bob Ezrin, ebenfalls aufgenommen beim "Hellfest 2017" und mit folgender Trackliste:.



"From Here To inFinite"-Trackliste (Blu-ray):



* The Movie – "From Here To inFinite" (97 Minuten)



Bonus (132 Minuten)



* Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE

* Live At Hellfest 2017:

01. Time For Bedlam

02. Birds Of Prey

03. Smoke On The Water



* Outtakes "From Here To inFinite":

01. Full Interview w/ JOE SATRIANI

02. Corky - The Recording Engineer



* Official Music Videos:

01. The Surprising

02. Johnny's Band

03. Johnny's Band Documentary

04. All I Got Is You



* About "inFinite" - Interviews:

01. About The Album

02. Beyond the Album

03. Track by track

04. Rapid Fire interview

05. Behind the Scenes