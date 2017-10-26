.: SUCHE
News zu Deep Purple
|Cavalera Conspiracy - Videos, Trackliste >>
|Eine Dokumentation namens "From Here To inFinite", die am 03. November 2017 veröffentlicht wird und die Hintergründe und Entstehung des aktuellen DEEP PURPLE-Albums, "inFinite", näher beleuchtet, wird als Blu-ray in den Handel kommen und enthält zusätzlich auch noch zwei Stunden an Bonusmaterial, inklusive Musikvideos zu "The Surprising", drei zuvor unveröffentlichte Live-Videos ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds of Prey" und "Smoke On The Water"), allesamt aufgenommen und gefilmt beim "Hellfest 2017", reichlich "behind-the-scenes"-Aufnahmen, Outtakes, Interviews und einen Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE selbst.
Hier der Trailer zu "From Here To inFinite":
Zusätzlich zu besagter Blu-ray bringen DEEP PURPLE und earMUSIC auch noch "The inFinite Live Recorings, Pt. 1" als Dreifach-Vinyl-LP auf den Markt, produziert von Bob Ezrin, ebenfalls aufgenommen beim "Hellfest 2017" und mit folgender Trackliste:.
"From Here To inFinite"-Trackliste (Blu-ray):
* The Movie – "From Here To inFinite" (97 Minuten)
Bonus (132 Minuten)
* Audiokommentar von DEEP PURPLE
* Live At Hellfest 2017:
01. Time For Bedlam
02. Birds Of Prey
03. Smoke On The Water
* Outtakes "From Here To inFinite":
01. Full Interview w/ JOE SATRIANI
02. Corky - The Recording Engineer
* Official Music Videos:
01. The Surprising
02. Johnny's Band
03. Johnny's Band Documentary
04. All I Got Is You
* About "inFinite" - Interviews:
01. About The Album
02. Beyond the Album
03. Track by track
04. Rapid Fire interview
05. Behind the Scenes
