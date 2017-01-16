.: SUCHE
News zu Emmure
Emmure - Neuer Videoclip
09.08.11
Emmure - Neues Video online
09.02.11
Reviews von Emmure
Emmure
Slave To The Game
Deathcore, Hardcore, Metalcore, Noisecore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Slam, Du Sau!"
Emmure
Speaker Of The Dead
Deathcore, Metalcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mächtig fett"
Emmure
Felony
Metalcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Fett, fleißig und feurig"
Emmure
The Respect Issue
Deathcore, Metalcore, Noisecore
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Neu, etwas anders, aber immer noch mit Bumms!"
Emmure
Goodbye To The Gallows
Metalcore, Noisecore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Massive Frustbombe!"
Live-Berichte über Emmure
