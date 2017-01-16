 .: SUCHE
Die Metalcore-Schwergewichte EMMURE haben das Cover und das Veröffentlichungsdatum ihres neuen Albums, »Look At Yourself«, angekündigt.

Der Nachfolger zum 2014er »Eternal Enemies« ist das erste für SharpTone Records und wird am 3. März 2017 erscheinen




EMMURE sind:
Frankie Palmeri - Vocals
Joshua Travis - Guitar
Phil Lockett - Bass
Josh 'Baby J' Miller – Drums
16.01.17 | 16:47 Uhr
