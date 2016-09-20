 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
CD Review: Monte Pittman - Inverted Grasp Of Balance

Monte Pittman
Inverted Grasp Of Balance


Crossover, Groove Metal, Heavy Metal, Progressive
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lasst das mal den Monte machen."
CD Review: The Agonist - Five

The Agonist
Five


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gib mir Fünf"
CD Review: Evil Invaders - In For The Kill [EP]

Evil Invaders
In For The Kill [EP]


Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Appetit aufs nächste Album"
CD Review: Crobot - Welcome To Fat City

Crobot
Welcome To Fat City


Stoner Rock
7 von 7 Punkten
"Klassischer Vintage Rock"
CD Review: Insanity Alert - Moshburger

Insanity Alert
Moshburger


Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Lang lebe S.O.D."
CD Review: Hansen & Friends - XXX - Three Decades in Metal

Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal


Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
CD Review: Jeff Angell's Staticland - Jeff Angell's Staticland

Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland


Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
CD Review: Johansson & Speckmann - Edge Of The Abyss

Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss


Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
CD Review: Lordi - Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)

Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
CD Review: Delain - Moonbathers

Delain
Moonbathers


Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
CD Review: Serious Black - Mirrorworld

Serious Black
Mirrorworld


Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
CD Review: Crystal Ball - Déjà-Voodoo

Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo


Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
CD Review: Twilight Force - Heroes Of Mighty Magic

Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic


Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
CD Review: Devin Townsend Project - Transcendence

Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence


Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
CD Review: Evergrey - The Storm Within

Evergrey
The Storm Within


Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
CD Review: Ancient - Back To The Land Of The Dead

Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead


Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
CD Review: Pain - Coming Home

Pain
Coming Home


Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
<< Amon Amarth - Neues VideoPretty Maids - Neuer Songstream, neue LP >>
Der RHAPSODY OF FIRE- und ANGRA-Sänger Fabio Lione ist mit ETERNAL IDOL Teil einer neuen Band. Die wird mit "The Unrevealed Secret" am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt-Album via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen.

01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awaken In Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond

Beschreibung


Fabio Lione - Vocals
Giorgia Colleluori - Vocals
Nick Savio - Guitar, Keyboard
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Camillo Colleluori - Drums
20.09.16 | 07:26 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Amon Amarth - Neues Video
Pretty Maids - Neuer Songstream, neue LP >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin