.: SUCHE
Hansen & Friends
XXX - Three Decades in Metal
Heavy Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"XXX-Man Hansen und seine Freunde"
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Jeff Angell's Staticland
Blues / Bluesrock, Classic Rock, Retro Rock
5 von 7 Punkten
"Ein vielversprechender Verfechter des Classic Rock"
Johansson & Speckmann
Edge Of The Abyss
Death Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zwei Death-Tausendsassa mit gewohnt gediegener Kost"
Lordi
Monstereophonic (Theaterror vs. Demonarchy)
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Wieder mal ein solides Werk, allerdings ohne große Überraschungen"
Delain
Moonbathers
Female Fronted, Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Dank der Hitdichte gerettet"
Serious Black
Mirrorworld
Melodic Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Von allem etwas mehr"
Crystal Ball
Déjà-Voodoo
Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Gesichtslose Wucht"
Twilight Force
Heroes Of Mighty Magic
Power Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Die Metaller der Kokosnuss"
Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence
Prog-Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Vielseitige Epic-Prog-Bombe"
Evergrey
The Storm Within
Melodic Metal, Power Metal, Prog-Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Souverän heruntergespielt"
Ancient
Back To The Land Of The Dead
Melodic Black Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Altsackian Hunger"
Pain
Coming Home
Electro, Industrial, Industrial Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Peterchens Mondfahrt"
Kyle Gass Band
Thundering Herd
Blues / Bluesrock, Hard Rock, Rock
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Unverwüstlicher Humor"
Kuolemanlaakso
M. Laakso Vol 1 The Gothic Tapes
Dark Metal, Gothic, Gothic Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Einfach mal neue Wege gehen"
Attick Demons
Let's Raise Hell
Heavy Metal, Power Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Nicht mehr ganz so jungfräulich"
Soilwork
Death Resonance
Melodic Death Metal
Keine Wertung
"Klasse Compilation einer Death Metal-Konstante"
Armory
World Peace... Cosmic War
Heavy Metal, Melodic Speed Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Krawall im All"
|<< Amon Amarth - Neues Video
|Pretty Maids - Neuer Songstream, neue LP >>
|Der RHAPSODY OF FIRE- und ANGRA-Sänger Fabio Lione ist mit ETERNAL IDOL Teil einer neuen Band. Die wird mit "The Unrevealed Secret" am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt-Album via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen.
01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awaken In Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond
Fabio Lione - Vocals
Giorgia Colleluori - Vocals
Nick Savio - Guitar, Keyboard
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Camillo Colleluori - Drums
Kommentare