Der RHAPSODY OF FIRE- und ANGRA-Sänger Fabio Lione ist mit ETERNAL IDOL Teil einer neuen Band. Die wird mit "The Unrevealed Secret" am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt-Album via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen.

01. Evil Tears
02. Another Night Comes
03. Awaken In Orion
04. Is The Answer Far From God?
05. Blinded
06. Sad Words Unvailed
07. Desidia
08. Hall Of Sins
09. Feels Like I'm Dying
10. A Song In The Wind
11. Stormy Days
12. Beyond

Beschreibung


Fabio Lione - Vocals
Giorgia Colleluori - Vocals
Nick Savio - Guitar, Keyboard
Andrea Buratto - Bass
Camillo Colleluori - Drums
20.09.16 | 07:26 Uhr
Kommentare
