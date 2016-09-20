Der RHAPSODY OF FIRE- und ANGRA-Sänger Fabio Lione ist mit ETERNAL IDOL Teil einer neuen Band. Die wird mit "The Unrevealed Secret" am 2. Dezember ihr Debüt-Album via Frontiers Music veröffentlichen.



01. Evil Tears

02. Another Night Comes

03. Awaken In Orion

04. Is The Answer Far From God?

05. Blinded

06. Sad Words Unvailed

07. Desidia

08. Hall Of Sins

09. Feels Like I'm Dying

10. A Song In The Wind

11. Stormy Days

12. Beyond







Fabio Lione - Vocals

Giorgia Colleluori - Vocals

Nick Savio - Guitar, Keyboard

Andrea Buratto - Bass

Camillo Colleluori - Drums