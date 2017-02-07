Die um den KATAKLYSM-Frontmann Maurizio Iacono versammelten Melodic Death Metaller EX DEO werden 24. Februar ein neues Album mit dem Titel "The Immortal Wars" veröffentlichen. Schon am 10. Februar kommt mit "The Roman" ein neuer Videoclip. zu dem es nachfolgend einen Teaser zu sehen gibt. Das Artwork zum neuen EX DEO-Album stammt von Eliran Kantor, der bereits mit Bands wie TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, SOULFLY und natürlich KATAKLYSM arbeitete.











01. The Rise Of Hannibal

02. Hispania [The Siege Of Saguntum]

03. Crossing Of The Alps

04. Suavetaurilia [Intermezzo]

05. Cato Major: Carthago Delenda Est!

06. Ad Victoriam [The Battle Of Zama]

07. The Spoils Of War

08. The Roman



