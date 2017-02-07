 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Ex Deo
Reviews von Ex Deo
CD Review: Ex Deo - Caligvla

Ex Deo
Caligvla


Death Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Veni, Vidi, Vici"
CD Review: Ex Deo - Romulus

Ex Deo
Romulus


Melodic Black Metal, Melodic Death Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Gute Wachstumsrate"
Live-Berichte über Ex Deo
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Arafel - The Second Strike – Through The Flame Of Angels

Arafel
The Second Strike – Through The Flame Of Angels


Melodic Black Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Diese Engel fallen nicht"
CD Review: Faust Again - Hope Against Hope

Faust Again
Hope Against Hope


Death Metal, Melodic Death Metal, Metalcore
5 von 7 Punkten
"Polnische Metalcore Übernahme?"
CD Review: Pestilence - Obsideo

Pestilence
Obsideo


Death Metal, Experimental
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wo geht die Reise hin?"
CD Review: Tears Of Martyr - Tales

Tears Of Martyr
Tales


Gothic Metal, Symphonic / Epic Metal
3.5 von 7 Punkten
"Leider belanglose Geschichtensammlung"
CD Review: Amaranthe - Amaranthe

Amaranthe
Amaranthe


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal, Pop
2 von 7 Punkten
"Konsequent nach Schema F"
CD Review: Soen - Lykaia

Soen
Lykaia


Alternative, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erweiterte Farbpalette"
CD Review: Helheim - landawarijaR

Helheim
landawarijaR


Black Metal, Viking Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Wäre Dieter stolz auf euch?"
CD Review: Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons - Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons [EP]


Hard Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Ungewohnt zahm"
CD Review: Beheaded - Beast Incarnate

Beheaded
Beast Incarnate


Brutal Death, Death Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Prima gemachter Death Metal ohne Schnickschnack"
CD Review: The Great Old Ones - EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy

The Great Old Ones
EOD - A Tale Of Dark Legacy


Black Metal, Melodic Black Metal, Power Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Zurück in Innsmouth"
<< Obituary - Lyric-VideoBush - Termin steht >>
Die um den KATAKLYSM-Frontmann Maurizio Iacono versammelten Melodic Death Metaller EX DEO werden 24. Februar ein neues Album mit dem Titel "The Immortal Wars" veröffentlichen. Schon am 10. Februar kommt mit "The Roman" ein neuer Videoclip. zu dem es nachfolgend einen Teaser zu sehen gibt. Das Artwork zum neuen EX DEO-Album stammt von Eliran Kantor, der bereits mit Bands wie TESTAMENT, HATEBREED, SOULFLY und natürlich KATAKLYSM arbeitete.





01. The Rise Of Hannibal
02. Hispania [The Siege Of Saguntum]
03. Crossing Of The Alps
04. Suavetaurilia [Intermezzo]
05. Cato Major: Carthago Delenda Est!
06. Ad Victoriam [The Battle Of Zama]
07. The Spoils Of War
08. The Roman

Beschreibung
07.02.17 | 08:58 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Obituary - Lyric-Video
Bush - Termin steht >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin