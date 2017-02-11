.: SUCHE
|Cranial - Album-Stream >>
|EX DEO, das Nebenprojekt der Death Metal-Urgesteine Kataklysm ist mit einem neuen Video am Start. Maurizio Iacono über den Song und den Videoclip:
“The Roman is a song celebrating the roman soldier for his discipline, his loyalty and his will to victory, the most fierce war machine ever assembled and not by individual conquest but by teamwork, they changed the world in warfare .. this video was filmed in a remote area in Belgrade, Serbia with a great team who put a lot of hard work and heart into it, we tried to be as historically accurate as we could with what we had at our disposal, its not ment to be a reproduction of Hannibal’s last confrontation with Scipio (almost an impossible task) but we flirted with the idea, Enjoy !”
Hier das Video zu "The Roman":
Kommentare