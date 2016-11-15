.: SUCHE
News zu Exodus
Exodus - Neue LP in Arbeit, Tour
Exodus - Songwriting ab April
Exodus - Tourdaten 2016
Exodus - Videoclip online
Reviews von Exodus
Exodus
Blood In, Blood Out
Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zetros Zweitband?"
Exodus
Exhibit B: The Human Condition
Thrash Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Quod erat demonstrandum"
Exodus
Let There Be Blood [Re-Issue]
Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Neuvertonter Klassiker!"
|Die Bay Area-Thrash-Veteranen von EXODUS sind derzeit noch zusammen mit den Florida-Death Metallern von OBITUARY im Rahmen der "Battle Of The Bays"-Tour live in Europa zu sehen, im Vorprogramm sind PRONG und KING PARROT mit von der Partie:
18 Nov 2016 Austria, Vienna @ Arena
19 Nov 2016 Italy, Bologna @ Zona Roveri
20 Nov 2016 Switzerland, Zurich @ Komplex
21 Nov 2016 France, Besancon @ La Rodia [ohne OBITUARY]
22 Nov 2016 Germany, Munich @ Backstage [ohne OBITUARY]
23 Nov 2016 Germany, Schweinfurt @ Stattbahnhof [ohne OBITUARY]
24 Nov 2016 Germany, Bremen @ Aladin [ohne OBITUARY]
