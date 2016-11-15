Die Bay Area-Thrash-Veteranen von EXODUS sind derzeit noch zusammen mit den Florida-Death Metallern von OBITUARY im Rahmen der "Battle Of The Bays"-Tour live in Europa zu sehen, im Vorprogramm sind PRONG und KING PARROT mit von der Partie:



18 Nov 2016 Austria, Vienna @ Arena

19 Nov 2016 Italy, Bologna @ Zona Roveri

20 Nov 2016 Switzerland, Zurich @ Komplex

21 Nov 2016 France, Besancon @ La Rodia [ohne OBITUARY]

22 Nov 2016 Germany, Munich @ Backstage [ohne OBITUARY]

23 Nov 2016 Germany, Schweinfurt @ Stattbahnhof [ohne OBITUARY]

24 Nov 2016 Germany, Bremen @ Aladin [ohne OBITUARY]

