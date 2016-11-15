 .: SUCHE
    Erweiterte Suche
News zu Exodus
Interviews mit Exodus
Reviews von Exodus
CD Review: Exodus - Blood In, Blood Out

Exodus
Blood In, Blood Out


Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten
"Zetros Zweitband?"
CD Review: Exodus - Exhibit B: The Human Condition

Exodus
Exhibit B: The Human Condition


Thrash Metal
6.5 von 7 Punkten
"Quod erat demonstrandum"
CD Review: Exodus - Let There Be Blood [Re-Issue]

Exodus
Let There Be Blood [Re-Issue]


Thrash Metal
Keine Wertung
"Neuvertonter Klassiker!"
CD Review: Exodus - Tempo Of The Damned

Exodus
Tempo Of The Damned


Thrash Metal
7 von 7 Punkten
"Nach 12 Jahren meldet sich nun die Bay Area-Größe EXODUS mit einem Paukenschlag zurück und... [mehr]"
Live-Berichte über Exodus
Mehr aus den Genres
CD Review: Revocation - Chaos Of Forms

Revocation
Chaos Of Forms


Death/Thrash Metal, Progressive, Thrash Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Erfrischende musikalische Wundertüte!"
CD Review: Arma Gathas - Dead To This World
+/- Review+/- Review

Arma Gathas
Dead To This World


Metalcore, Thrash Metal
5 von 7 Punkten bzw. 1.5 von 7 Punkten
"Heiß oder Scheiß?"
CD Review: Seventh Angel - The Dust Of Years

Seventh Angel
The Dust Of Years


Doom Metal, Thrash Metal
4 von 7 Punkten
"Wenn der Biolek sagt, das riecht interessant..."
CD Review: Prong - Ruining Lives

Prong
Ruining Lives


Alternative, Hardcore, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Seitwärts"
CD Review: At All Cost - Circle Of Demons

At All Cost
Circle Of Demons


Hard Rock, Metalcore, Thrash Metal
4.5 von 7 Punkten
"Abwechslungsreicher Highspeed-Thrash"
CD Review: Sahg - Memento Mori

Sahg
Memento Mori


Doom Metal, Stoner Rock
4 von 7 Punkten
"Keine neuerliche Offenbarung"
CD Review: Khonsu - The Xun Protectorate

Khonsu
The Xun Protectorate


Avantgarde/Electronica, Black Metal, Industrial Black Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Extremmetal aus dem Jahr 2516 (oder so)"
CD Review: Witchery - In His Infernal Majesty’s Service

Witchery
In His Infernal Majesty’s Service


Black/Thrash Metal
5.5 von 7 Punkten
"Blackened Thrash mit neuem Timbre"
CD Review: Opeth - Sorceress

Opeth
Sorceress


Prog Rock, Prog-Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Endlich keine Verkopfungsprobleme mehr!"
CD Review: In Flames - Battles

In Flames
Battles


Melodic Death Metal, Modern Metal
6 von 7 Punkten
"Wer hätte das gedacht?"
<< Rob Zombie - Videopremiere von neuer LPParagon - Jubiläumsgig im Dezember >>
Die Bay Area-Thrash-Veteranen von EXODUS sind derzeit noch zusammen mit den Florida-Death Metallern von OBITUARY im Rahmen der "Battle Of The Bays"-Tour live in Europa zu sehen, im Vorprogramm sind PRONG und KING PARROT mit von der Partie:

18 Nov 2016 Austria, Vienna @ Arena
19 Nov 2016 Italy, Bologna @ Zona Roveri
20 Nov 2016 Switzerland, Zurich @ Komplex
21 Nov 2016 France, Besancon @ La Rodia [ohne OBITUARY]
22 Nov 2016 Germany, Munich @ Backstage [ohne OBITUARY]
23 Nov 2016 Germany, Schweinfurt @ Stattbahnhof [ohne OBITUARY]
24 Nov 2016 Germany, Bremen @ Aladin [ohne OBITUARY]
15.11.16 | 17:24 Uhr
Kommentare
<< Rob Zombie - Videopremiere von neuer LP
Paragon - Jubiläumsgig im Dezember >>
HOME |  IMPRESSUM |  RSS |  FACEBOOK |  TWITTER |  DISCLAIMER
@Metalnews_de folgen

METALNEWS.DE - Metal-Magazin